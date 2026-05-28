Britain’s Got Talent’s Susan Boyle unrecognisable as she undergoes ‘metamorphosis’

Britain’s Got Talent legend Susan Boyle has left fans stunned as she showed off her new look after undergoing a major transformation.

The Scottish singer, 65, who rose to fame on the show back in 2009, debuted her latest look on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Susan Boyle (@susanboylemusic)

Susan Boyle debuts new look

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Wednesday, May 27), Susan shared some snaps of herself rocking a new look.

The Scot has gone for a dramatic new haircut. The singer now has a shoulder-length blonde bob.

In the pictures, Susan can be seen wearing a big, woolen coat over a maroon tracksuit as she walks across a road.

Other snaps show the star singing in a studio, rocking some big sunglasses in one picture, and sitting in the back of a car.

“A new era starts tomorrow,” she captioned the post.

Fans go wild for Susan Boyle’s new look

Fans took to the comment section on Susan’s post to gush over her new look.

“You’re a queen [heart eyes emoji],” one fan commented.

“Subo is back,” another said.

“I dreamt this dream,” American singer Katy Perry wrote.

“Anna Wintour better sleep with one eye open!!!!!!!!!!!!” another joked, in reference to Susan’s new look.

“Diva alert x,” another added. “Mothering the mic!” another said.

“Dawn French!!!!!!!” one fan joked. “What a metamorphosis,” another gushed. “Are we sure this isn’t Dawn French?!” another asked.

Susan auditioned on BGT in 2009 (Credit: ITV)

Simon Cowell on treating Susan ‘horribly’ on BGT

Susan’s dramatic new look comes just days after Simon Cowell admitted he treated her “horribly” during her stint on BGT.

Simon admitted that he’d pre-judged Susan based on her appearance during her audition, something he has since come to regret.

Speaking on the Tales from the Celebrity Trenches podcast, Simon admitted he felt “disgusting” after judging her.

“I said, ‘We’re going to just tell it as it is.’ And they went, ‘You look awful.’ I said, ‘We are awful. All of us.’ I mean, that look Piers gives me. It’s just, I think of all the looks I’ve ever remembered, that might be the worst,” he said.

“And I was just as bad. We all were. And then, you know, thank God for her, it all worked out well. And, of course, I had the ability to cut all that stuff out, but it was a bit of a wakeup call. Which is, you can’t judge a book by its cover,” he then continued.

“We do look disgusting, but you got to hold your hands up at that moment. A lot of people are going to realise in about 24 hours that we’re just horrible. And so we’re going to say sorry. And that’s what we did.”

Read more: Britain’s Got Talent odds ‘reveal’ this year’s winner: ‘They’ll still take some beating’

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