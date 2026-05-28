Scarlett Moffatt reveals very specific craving as she opens up about ‘difficult’ second pregnancy

Scarlett Moffatt has revealed her very specific pregnancy craving as she opens up about being pregnant for a second time.

The former I’m A Celebrity winner announced she was expecting last month in a wholesome post showing off her baby scan. In the clip, Scarlett was joined by her fiancé, Scott Dobinson, and their one-year-old son Jude.

A week later, the Gogglebox star showed off her growing bump in a low-cut white cream dress while attending the ITV Showcase 2026 in London.

Scarlett and Scott are currently expecting their second child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Scarlett Moffatt’s specific craving during ‘difficult’ second pregnancy

While speaking exclusively to OK!, Scarlett sat down alongside Scott to discuss her second pregnancy.

The 35-year-old admitted news of having another baby was a “huge shock” because it took “so long” to have Jude.

Last Christmas, Scarlett admitted that she and Scott discussed how “wonderful” it would be to have another. Just a few weeks later, they were “thrilled” to find out they were expanding their family.

Second time around, Scarlett said it’s been “a little bit more difficult”, explaining she has developed travel sickness and a lot of morning sickness during her first trimester.

Opening up about her cravings, Scarlett said her main craving with Jude was Honeydew melon.

“This time around, it’s been cheese,” she said, adding: “Specifically, grated.”

Scott added: “Since I’ve known you, over 15 years, you literally turned around and said, ‘Can you just make me a cheese sandwich?'”

“That’s not me!” Scarlett responded.

“Just a plain cheese sandwich, and that is not you!” Scott continued.

Scarlett’s craving is different the second time around (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Beautiful family’

Fans were quick to react, many of whom are excited for the couple’s family to expand.

“So happy for you both,” one user wrote, adding multiple red heart emoji.

“Congratulations,” another person shared.

“Beautiful family,” a third remarked, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

Read more: ‘Bump is bumping!’ Scarlett Moffatt gives first look at her baby bump in tight white dress

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