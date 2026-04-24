‘Bump is bumping!’ Scarlett Moffatt gives first look at her baby bump in tight white dress

I’m A Celebrity star Scarlett Moffatt has shown off her baby bump following news she is pregnant with another child.

The 35-year-old announced she was expecting earlier this week in a wholesome post showing off her baby scan. In the clip, Scarlett was joined by her fiancé, Scott Dobinson, and their one-year-old son Jude.

Scarlett showed off her baby bump last night (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Pregnant I’m A Celebrity star Scarlett Moffatt shows off baby bump

In a fresh update, Scarlett has made her first appearance since sharing the news. While attending the ITV Showcase 2026 in London last night (April 23), Scarlett stunned in a white cream dress with matching open-toe heels.

She accessorised with a Yves Saint Laurent clutch purse and wore her wavy, long brunette locks down.

Scarlett showed up to the event with Scott, who wore a white t-shirt with a blazer and black trousers. The former Gogglebox star was glowing as her growing bump was on full show.

On Instagram, Scarlett shared photos from the event to her Instagram feed, where she also posed with fellow I’m A Celebrity star Mo Farrah, who has reached this year’s final.

In last night’s episode, Scarlett became the latest campmate to exit the show. She was the last female standing.

“Mam and dad night out tonight and look who we met up with,” she wrote in her caption, referring to Mo. “[And] yes the bump is bumping… hello baby x.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlettmoffatt)

‘You look incredible’

Fans rushed to the comments to praise Scarlett as she enjoys being pregnant for a second time.

“Absolutely stunning. Have a fantastic night,” one user wrote.

“You look gorgeous!” another person shared, adding the flame emoji.

“You look stunning…glowing ..Your hair looks so elegant as well,” a third remarked.

“Beautiful. Congratulations to a perfect couple, Jude will be amazing as a big brother,” a fourth said.

“You look incredible!!!! Have a wonderful evening love you!!!!! I’m so excited for you all xxx,” a fifth expressed.

Read more: I’m A Celebrity star Gemma Collins issues desperate Adam Thomas plea as she warns: ‘There’s stuff going on behind the scenes’

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. We want to hear your thoughts!