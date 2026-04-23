I’m A Celebrity South Africa fans furious after Scarlett Moffatt is sent home: ‘She was my winner!’

I’m A Celebrity South Africa is racing towards its big finale – but fans are furious after Scarlett Moffatt was given the boot.

Scarlett, Mo Farah, Harry Redknapp, Adam Thomas and Craig Charles kicked things off tonight with emotional messages from home.

The touching moments had everyone in tears, even with the final now within reach.

The Final Four were decided in the Keep Your Eye on the Ball trial (Credit: ITV)

Next came the return of a fan favourite.

The Celebrity Cyclone saw the stars dressed as animals from the Big Five, battling their way up the slippery course in chaotic scenes.

However, things quickly turned serious during the Keep Your Eye on the Ball trial, which decided who would leave I’m A Celebrity South Africa just before the final.

Scarlett Moffatt leaves I’m A Celebrity

In the tense challenge, each celebrity sat in their own compartment as coloured balls moved through clear pipes.

With critters dropping in from above, they had to keep count of the different colours in their heads. At the end, Ant and Dec selected a ball at random to determine which colour mattered.

The chosen colour was blue, and each campmate revealed their count.

Dec explained: “The celebrity whose answer was closest to the correct number was Harry. You were seven out and are in the Final Four.”

Scarlett Moffatt is the latest celebrity to leave I’m A Celebrity (Credit: ITV)

Adam followed as the second closest, just 13 away. Craig came next, 14 out. That left Mo and Scarlett facing the final result.

Mo missed the correct number by 18. Scarlett, however, was 74 out, meaning her time in camp came to an end.

That result confirms the Final Four as Harry, Mo, Craig and Adam, setting up an all male final.

After her exit, Scarlett admitted: “I’m gutted, I felt like I was so close. I was the last girl standing.”

Fans are furious at her departure so close to the final.

Writing on X, one raged: “Gutted Scarlett is out, my winner.”

Another added: “We need more people like Scarlett Moffatt in this world. She was my winner!”

And a third penned: “Scarlett was robbed. no one is good at maths. What a bad last trial!”

How to vote for your I’m A Celebrity South Africa winner

Voting has now opened for viewers to pick their winner. Fans can head to the I’m A Celebrity website or app, where ITV is offering five free votes.

Adam, Mo, Craig and Harry are the Final Four (Credit: ITV)

It is now a vote to win, with Mo, Harry, Craig and Adam all in the running to be crowned I’m A Celebrity Legend 2026.

Voting closes at 7.15pm tomorrow night before reopening before the live show at 9pm.

Unlike the rest of the series, the final will air from London after being pre recorded in South Africa last September.

The finish line is in sight and it is now down to viewers to decide who takes the crown.

Read more: ‘Just what I needed’: Adam Thomas’ wife Caroline Daly and their two children leave I’m A Celebrity star in tears

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