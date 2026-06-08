Michelle Keegan stuns in swimsuit after shocking fans with her ‘real age’

Michelle Keegan no doubt made jaws drop after she posed up a storm in a swimsuit.

The actress is no stranger to a major fashion moment. From bedazzled red carpet gowns to string bikinis, Michelle often pulls out all the stops when it comes to her outfits.

And this week, Michelle was back it when she shared a photo online of her rocking a sizzling swimsuit.

Michelle looked incredible in a brown swimsuit (Credit: ITV)

Michelle Keegan wows in swimsuit

On Sunday (June 7) Michelle took to her Instagram story and shared a stunning selfie of her in a swimsuit from her brand Orfila Bee, which was launched back in 2022.

Posing for the mirror selfie, Michelle looked nothing short of sensational in a skintight brown swimsuit that showed off every inch of her figure. The mum-of-one also wore her chocolate locks in loose waves that cascaded down her shoulders.

Michelle tagged Orfila Bee in the caption, along with a love heart emoji.

The actress posed up a storm for the mirror selfie (Credit: Instagram Story)

Michelle’s real age shock fans

It comes after Michelle left fans shocked last week after she celebrated her birthday. Paying tribute to his wife, Mark Wright uploaded a slew of photos, including some from the early days of their relationship.

Captioning the photos, Mark wrote to his wife on her birthday: “It’s your day, Baby. A year away from the big 4.0 but don’t look a day over 21.

“You’re too modest to realise how much of a special person you are, but what you do for us and everyone around you is more than you’ll ever realise. Love you, Darling M&P.”

No way is she nearly 40.

As expected, fans were left smitten by Mark’s post, but several followers couldn’t get over Michelle’s real age.

“[Bleep] off is she 39!!! No way?” declared one person in the comments section.

Someone else added: “No way is she nearly 40, what are your skincare tips.”

A third then chimed in: “Good love keeps you forever youthful that’s for sure.”

Read more: Michelle Keegan melts fans’ hearts as she shares rare look at baby Palma: ‘She’s getting so big’

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