Michelle Keegan looks ‘stunning’ as she undergoes hair transformation: ‘Suits you!’

Michelle Keegan has shown off her new hair transformation, and it’s already a huge success with the fans.

Last year, Michelle and her husband, Mark Wright, welcomed their first baby together, a daughter, Palma. Since then, they have still kept fans updated on their working lives, but have kept their daughter out of the spotlight as much as possible.

But one thing that hasn’t changed over the course of the year, is how Michelle leaves fans absolutely wowed with her looks. And on Thursday (March 26), she showcased a new hair transformation that left everybody impressed.

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Michelle’s new hair is stunning (Credit: Instagram)

Michelle Keegan hair transformation

Over the years, Michelle’s staple has been her long brown locks. It’s only been on very rare occasions she has ever changed this style up.

Earlier this year, Michelle debuted a Jennifer Aniston inspired hair cut, which was absolutely gorgeous. But it seems, a few months later, she has decided to try something away from her straight style.

While away on holiday for a work photoshoot, Michelle shared a series of snaps to her Instagram, showing off her brand-new hairstyle.

Instead of her usual straight brown hair, she opted for a beach wave, giving her hair that summer-style look. And everyone seemed to love it.

As well as her Instagram Stories, Michelle also posted a photo on her main feed. And that’s when the comments rolled in from fans on how incredible her hair looks.

Her sister-in-law, Jess Wright commented: “Erm, unreal my girl.”

Olivia Attwood – who is reportedly now seeing Pete Wicks – commented: “Gorge!!”

One fan added: “Gorgeous. The beach hair look is such a vibe.”

Another penned: “Okay, my fave Michelle look ever” while another commented: “You look absolutely stunning.”

Fans were loving the transformation (Credit: Fred Duval / SplashNews.com)

Michelle’s rare snap of daughter Palma

Earlier this month, baby Palma turned one. And to celebrate, Michelle posted a range of pics from their lives, something she rarely shows to the public nowadays.

In the snaps, Palma can be seen pulling herself up on her cot, standing against Michelle, reaching out for a cup that said Mummy.

Michelle was also twinning with Palma in a range of outfits, from a cosy co-ord to matching pyjamas. How cute!

And in one pic, Palma’s gorgeous dark hair could be seen, so there’s a good chance she will take after her mum’s amazing locks!

She captioned the post: “Surrounded & wrapped in florals and a little denim,”celebrating her second Mother’s Day.

Read more: Michelle Keegan makes shock wedding confession 11 years after saying ‘I do’ to Mark Wright

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