Inside Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright’s first three weeks as parents – gorgeous pics; emotional admission; date night; Michelle’s ‘return’ to work

Following the birth of their daughter Palma, Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have been gushing about their newborn and enjoying life as first-time parents.

Michelle announced she was pregnant on December 29 with a wholesome Instagram post where she showed off her bump on a beach. “2025 is going to be a special one for us…” she wrote in her caption.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright announce birth of ‘little girl’

Less than three months later, Michelle revealed she had given birth to a daughter. “Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl. Palma Elizabeth Wright 06.03.25,” the Fool Me Once star wrote.

The announcement was accompanied by an adorable black-and-white image of their daughter Palma, whose name holds a special meaning for Mark and Michelle.

The married couple’s showbiz friends rushed to the comments section and congratulated the pair.

In response, Michelle thanked everyone for their “lovely messages”.

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright welcomed daughter earlier this month (Credit: Instagram)

Mark says daughter is ‘the biggest achievement of my life’

Three days after Michelle and Mark’s announcement, hubby Mark returned to work and hosted his Heart FM radio show alongside Olly Murs.

After taking time out from the spotlight, Mark was beaming with joy over becoming a father. “Mate, it’s hard to put into words. It’s the biggest achievement of my life and all I think about,” he said.

“Hats go off to my wife. She’s a superhuman, superhero for bringing this baby into the world and it makes you realise what our mums did for us. It makes me have so much more respect for what women have to go through.”

Mark declared being a dad is “the best thing in the world”, revealing he wakes up every morning and gets “so excited to see her face”.

Mark continued: “And that moment when I held her in my arms, it gets me emotional thinking about it, it’s just… Look, everything else goes out the window and it makes you realise what life is all about.”

‘Protective’ parents

As the couple navigate being first-time parents, an insider claimed Michelle and Mark are being “very protective” over Palma.

“These first few days have been incredibly precious for both of them. They’re feeling incredibly protective of their little girl and their family unit. They just want to be living in their bliss without too many people interfering,” a source alleged to Closer.

“It’s really just immediate family that will be allowed inside their baby bubble and they’re not thinking too far ahead.”

While not too many photos of Palma have been shared, Michelle’s mother, Jackie Thornton, took to Instagram to share a rare pic.

Cuddling the newborn in her arms, Palma could be seen resting her head on her grandmother’s shoulder while she donned an adorable headband. She was also wearing a knitted jumper with her name on the back.

“It’s the little cuddles that are the best,” Jackie wrote in her caption.

Date night

Even though Michelle and Mark are said to be “protective” of Palma, they haven’t been shy of documenting their evenings together.

Last week, Mark cooked his wife lasagna and homemade garlic bread, which Michelle showed off on her Instagram Story.

Mark cooked his wife a delicious meal (Credit: Instagram)

Michelle was impressed with Mark’s cooking skills, rating the meal a “10/10.”

‘Waited a long time for you’

Just yesterday (March 26), Michelle documented a day out with Palma on her Instagram Story after spending some time in London.

While at a luxurious restaurant, the former Corrie actress enjoyed a fishy meal, which she admitted to craving during her pregnancy.

“Waited a long time for you,” she wrote.

Michelle had been craving fish (Credit: Instagram)

In another post, Michelle showed off her frozen dessert, which had a chocolate sign saying “congratulations.” Palma’s empty milk bottle was placed next to the dessert while her pram was captured in the background.

“Used to be a Lychee Martini,” Michelle joked.

Michelle took Palma with her on her day out in London (Credit: Instagram)

That same evening, Mark was at home preparing for a night of feeding Palma.

“Carbing up for the night feeds,” he wrote while sharing two plates of food.

Mark revealed he was preparing for Palma’s night feeds(Credit: Instagram)

Michelle ‘returns’ to work

While keeping a low profile, Michelle returned to work and launched her latest collection with fashion retailer Very on Monday (March 24).

“A new season calls for a wardrobe refresh… spring, I’m ready for you!” she wrote on Instagram while documenting a series of looks.

It is unknown whether the photoshoot took place before or after her pregnancy.

Michelle and Mark seen for the first time

For the first time since giving birth, Michelle and Mark were captured today (March 27) while taking Palma for a stroll in London.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the couple was in the company of Michelle’s mum, Jackie.

Michelle appeared to be beaming with joy as she was seen flashing a radiant smile. Michelle and Mark looked stylish as they matched each other in grey cardigans.

