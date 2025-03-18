In the latest Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan baby update, the pair are reportedly only letting immediate family see their newborn.

The glamorous couple, who married in 2015, announced the birth of their first child, daughter Palma Elizabeth Wright, on March 12 after Michelle gave birth on March 6.

Michelle and Mark welcomed their first child this month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan in big decision to protect baby Palma

As the couple navigate being first-time parents, it’s been reported that Michelle and Mark are being “very protective” over Palma. So protective, in fact, that only their immediate family have access to their daughter.

“These first few days have been incredibly precious for both of them. They’re feeling incredibly protective of their little girl and their family unit. They just want to be living in their bliss without too many people interfering,” an inside source alleged to Closer.

They just want to be living in their bliss without too many people interfering.

“It’s really just immediate family that will be allowed inside their baby bubble and they’re not thinking too far ahead.”

The birth of their daughter has also strengthened Michelle and Mark’s relationship. The source added: “This is a brand-new chapter for them, and one they have been talking about for over a decade. If anything, the arrival of baby Palma has made them fall even deeper in love with one another, which they didn’t think would be possible.”

ED! has contacted Michelle and Mark’s reps for comment.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan)

‘Biggest achievement of my life’

While the couple are eager to keep their child away from the spotlight for the time being, Mark couldn’t help but gush about his first child.

“It’s the biggest achievement of my life it’s all I think about but obviously hats go off to my wife she is an absolute superhuman, a superhero for bringing this baby into the world,” he said on his Heart FM radio show, which he co-hosts alongside pal Olly Murs, over the weekend.

“It makes you realise what our mums did for us and makes me have so much more respect than I already had and what women had to go through.”

Mark explained that being a dad is “the best feeling ever”, adding: “I wake up every morning just so excited to see her face.”

Michelle thanked everyone for their support (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘Our amazingly perfect girlie’

The news of Michelle and Mark’s baby arrival was met with positivity from many of their family and showbiz pals.

“Oh Michelle. Congratulations xxxxxxx congratulations Michelle and Mark,” fellow former Corrie star Helen Flanagan wrote.

“Grandads little living doll, absolutely beautiful, love you so much palma xxx,” Mark’s dad, Mark Wright, added.

“So happy for you guys!! Beautiful time for you all xx can’t wait to meet her,” Olly Murs shared.

“Our amazingly perfect girlie. Auntie & uncle love you so so much baby girl xxxxxxx,” Mark’s sister, Natalya Wright, remarked.

“Congratulations guys,” Vicky Pattison wrote.

In response, Michelle took to her Instagram Story to thank everyone for their support, writing: “Thank you to everyone for your lovely messages.”

Read more: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright’s new baby girl to bring couple ‘even closer together’

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!