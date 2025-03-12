All the stars congratulating Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright as they welcome first baby including thrilled auntie Jess Wright

Michelle Keegan’s showbiz pals have sent their congratulations following the news of she’s given birth to her first baby.

Actress Michelle announced last year that she was expecting her first child with husband Mark Wright. The showbiz couple have been together for 10 years.

And, earlier today (March 12), Michelle revealed the exciting news that she had given birth to a daughter called Palma Elizabeth Wright.

The pair have become parents for the first time (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Michelle Keegan gives birth to first baby

On Wednesday afternoon, Michelle and Mark revealed they’d welcomed a baby girl.

Posting a black-and-white snap of the tot, they shared: “Together we have a new love to share… Our little girl. Palma Elizabeth Wright. 06.03.25.”

And it didn’t take long for Michelle and Mark’s fans and friends to send their congrats to the new parents.

Celebs send their congrats to Michelle Keegan and Mark

Joe Wicks penned: “Ffs I’m crying over here. I know how much you’ve wanted to be a dad and you’ll be an amazing dad too. This is the most beautiful thing to see. So happy for you both.”

Amanda Holden said: “Best news ever congratulations darling to both of you.” Big Brother star Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace said: “Omg yesssssssss so happy for you both and know how long you’ve wanted to be a daddy.”

Amy Dowden and Kelly Brook both said “Congratulations!” Marvin Humes said: “Massive news! Congrats guys..over the moon for you.”

Michelle’s former Coronation Street castmate Jane Danson wrote: “Huge congratulations, it’s the best.” Sally Dynevor commented: “Oh wow congratulations.” Alan Halsall also said: “Congratulations. Welcome Palma.”

Brooke Vincent sent her love with a series of red heart emojis. Ellie Leach shared: “Congratulations guys!” Helen Flanagan said: “Oh Michelle congratulations xxxxxxx congratulations Michelle & Mark.”

Mark’s best pal James Argent also gushed: “She’s perfect.”

Mark’s sister gushed about her niece (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Jess Wright ‘so in love’

Jess Wright, Mark’s sister, shared her support too and re-shared the post to her own Instagram Story.

She penned: “Most beautiful addition to our family. I finally have a niece & I am so in love.”

Josh Wright also wrote in the comments section: “Made up for you both and incredibly proud. You will be amazing parents to your beautiful little princess who is perfect in every way.

“Can’t wait for Palma to grow with her cousins who will protect her forever and make memories for a lifetime .Welcome to the world my little niece. We love you so much.”

Mark’s sister Natalya said: “So proud of you both.” His mum Carol also shared: “So so precious, Nana and granddad adore you.”

Michelle Keegan pregnancy announcement

The Ten Pounds Poms star announced she were expecting her first child with hubby Mark on December 29.

The 37-year-old actress shared a photo on her Instagram where she’s seen standing on a beach in a white skirt and shirt.

TOWIE star Mark, also in white, was seen walking towards her as the sun sets in the picturesque background.

