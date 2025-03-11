Michelle Keegan has teased that there may be more to come from her hit show, Ten Pound Poms.

The BBC One show, which first aired in 2023, returned for a second series this month.

Ten Pound Poms returned for a second season recently (Credit: BBC)

Michelle Keegan and Ten Pound Poms

Ten Pound Poms proved to be a smash hit when it launched on the BBC back in 2023.

The historical drama, set in the 1950s, follows a group of Brits who leave the UK for Australia in the hope of a better life. However, things don’t turn out to be that simple, and they struggle to adjust to their newfound lives.

Michelle leads the cast as Kate Thorne. Other stars who feature include Star Wars and Game of Thrones actor Faye Marsey, and Luther and Strike Back star Warren Brown.

The second season has proven to be a bit of a mixed bag, with some fans claiming they’re no longer “invested”. The reaction has left viewers wondering if there will be a third. However, the BBC have yet to announce another series.

Michelle wants to do more of the show! (Credit: BBC)

Michelle Keegan on the future of Ten Pound Poms

Speaking to The Sun, Michelle expressed interest in doing a third series of the show.

“Yeah, don’t get me wrong – I love this show and I feel very lucky to be a part of it. I feel like if the audience takes with this season and there’s hunger there for another season, fingers crossed the BBC will want another one. I’d definitely be up for it,” she said.

However, with Michelle being pregnant, there could be a bit of a delay until a potential third series.

“Maybe … there’d be a bit of a delay, yeah,” she confessed.

Her co-star, Faye, also hopes to do more.

“Yeah sure. I think, like Michelle said, we’ve got to wait and see what the appetite is for it and whether it resonates with people. I feel very safe around Michelle and Warren so even though it’s a long way away, it’s a really nice group of people. If people want to see more then of course, I would be open to doing it. But we don’t know yet, no,” she said.

Mark Wright ‘can’t wait’ for Michelle to give birth

Earlier this month, Michelle’s husband, Mark Wright, spoke of his excitement over the imminent arrival of his first baby with Michelle.

The couple revealed that Michelle is pregnant back in December.

Speaking to The Sun recently, Mark said: “I’m just excited for the whole process. I’m just really excited and can’t wait for it to happen.

“A parent shapes you. If you haven’t got a good upbringing, you can still end up being a good person but if you’ve got good parents, like we have, you’re going out into life [with] a massive head start,” he then continued.

“My dad is everything you’d dream [of] in a dad. He’s always put us first, no matter what, whether that was financially or in terms of love and care. We’ve always felt so loved and that’s one of the most important things for any parent – to make your child feel loved and to [let] them know [you’re] there,” he then added.

Ten Pound Poms continues on Sunday (March 16) at 8pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The whole series is available to stream now on iPlayer.

