Mark Wright ‘can’t wait for Michelle Keegan to give birth’ as he reveals top priority as first-time dad

Former TOWIE star Mark Wright has spoken about what to his mind is the most important thing for any dad (or mum), as he and his wife Michelle Keegan prepare to welcome their first child together.

The couple revealed the news of Michelle’s pregnancy on Instagram last December.

They haven’t yet given any clues as to their due date. But they’ve been preparing for parenthood, and getting excited.

Mark “can’t wait for it to happen”, and wants to model his parenting style on his own dad’s.

Mark ‘can’t wait’ for Michelle Keegan to give pop!

Reality TV star Mark told The Sun how excited he is for his wife, Ten Pound Poms actress Michelle Keegan, to give birth.

“I’m just excited for the whole process. I’m just really excited and can’t wait for it to happen.

“A parent shapes you. If you haven’t got a good upbringing, you can still end up being a good person but if you’ve got good parents, like we have, you’re going out into life [with] a massive head start,” he said.

The first person Mark speaks to about anything in his life is his dad

Which brings him to his own dad’s role on his life, and what Mark believes is the most important job of any parent.

“My dad is everything you’d dream [of] in a dad. He’s always put us first, no matter what, whether that was financially or in terms of love and care. We’ve always felt so loved and that’s one of the most important things for any parent – to make your child feel loved and to [let] them know [you’re] there.”

Mark said that if anything ever happens to him in his life, the first person he calls is his dad. He describes it as a “lovely feeling” that they are so close.

When his and Michelle’s lavish Essex mansion was broken into last month, for example. Or when they discovered that Michelle was expecting their first baby.

Mark Wright and his dad starred alongside each other in the BBC One show A Wright Family Holiday in June 2023. Michelle, meanwhile, is back with Ten Pound Poms this weekend (March 9).

