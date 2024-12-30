Pregnant Michelle Keegan shows off her baby bump in adorable picture with husband Mark Wright

Pregnant Michelle Keegan and her husband Mark Wright took to Instagram to reveal that they are expecting their first child together. And fans and friends already appear to be speculating over the baby’s sex.

The Ten Pounds Poms actress and the TOWIE star have been vocal about questions about when they’d start a family. They said they were “constantly frustrated” by being asked when they’ll have a baby, especially the remarks targeted at Michelle.

But now, after nine years of marriage, Michelle and Mark are thrilled to welcome their first baby together. “2025 is going to be a special one for us,” the Corrie star captioned the picture of her baby bump.

Michelle and Mark will become parents in 2025 (Credit: Cover Images)

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are pregnant

Last night (December 29), Michelle and Mark confirmed they were expecting their first child.

The picture capturing one of the most memorable moments of their lives depicts the actress standing by the beach in a chic white dress cradling her baby bump, while her husband walks towards her.

Michelle and Mark tied the knot in 2015 after dating for three years. They had openly expressed their desire to start a family a few years after their marriage but blamed their respective busy careers for not being able to plan a baby.

In 2019, Mark told The Sun: “We say we’re going to try [for a baby] every year but something comes up with work. So it’ll be Michelle filming in South Africa and then I got the job in Los Angeles – so we think, right, we’ll try next year.”

Echoing his wife’s emotions about raising a brood, the TV star said: “With kids, I used to want three or four. But now, I’m 31, we’re not having kids any time before 32. I think we could have two or three. Twins would be great because you’re getting two out of the way at once!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Keegan (@michkeegan)

Michelle was hiding the baby bump

Several fans have pointed out that the picture showing Michelle’s baby bump was taken at the couple’s recent vacation.

In November, they went to Majorca, which they reportedly consider a “second home”.

It appears as if the Corrie star was skillfully posing for pictures without revealing her bump. According to The Sun: “Michelle and Mark went on a winter sun break in early November and chose to take the photograph there. It was taken on an empty beach by a friend when they knew no one would spot them.

Michelle and Mark kept their pregnancy quiet for a long time because they wanted to enjoy every second.

“Majorca is like a second home to them so it felt special for them to take that photograph there. The lighting and the setting was just perfect, it was a beautiful moment.”

A pal also claimed: “Michelle and Mark kept their pregnancy quiet for a long time because they wanted to enjoy every second. Starting a family has been something they have wanted to do for a long time. They are both in amazing places in their careers and their family home in Essex is all completed. The timing could not have been more perfect.”

Michelle hasn’t revealed when she’s due (Credit: Cover Images)

Mark and Michelle showered with wishes

Friends and fans couldn’t be more thrilled about the baby announcement as they showered the couple’s posts with adorable wishes.

Fellow Corrie star Lucy-Jo Hudson was one of the first ones to wish the expecting couple. She said: “This is the best news ever! Congratulations baby, that is going to be one beautiful baby.”

Musician and Rochelle’s husband, Marvin Humes, wrote: “Amazing news guys. So happy for you both.” Coleen Rooney also commented under Michelle’s picture saying, “Congratulations.”

“Congratulations to you both that is amazing news,” wrote Una Healy.

Mark’s father, who goes by Big Mark Wright on Instagram, congratulated the couple saying, “4th grandchild incoming and can’t wait xxxx.”

‘So it’s a boy’

Another appears to have dropped a huge hint over the baby’s sex.

The official account of Chigwell’s Sheesh restaurant, owned by Dylan Hunt and frequented by Mark and Michelle, joked: “Make sure he’s good looking and rich, then I might let him take Gia out,” a nod to Dylan’s daughter, Gia.

The remark – which appears to have been deleted – didn’t go unnoticed by the couple’s followers. One commented: “So it’s a boy lol.”

Read more: Mark Wright breaks silence after intrusive comments on wife Michelle Keegan’s baby snap

What do you think of this story? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and leave a comment to let us know what you think.