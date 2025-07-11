Coronation Street ‘casts’ Brookside legend Sarah White to play key part in Theo Silverton’s storyline

Coronation Street has reportedly cast former Brookside legend Sarah White to play the role of a mediator in Theo Silverton’s storyline.

With Theo in a relationship with Todd Grimshaw, he’s heading for a divorce from wife Danielle Silverton.

And, Sarah White’s new role of mediator on the cobbles will be a crucial part of this storyline.

Brookside legend Sarah White joins cast of Coronation Street

The Sun has reported that Sarah White will be joining the cast of Coronation Street for a short period, playing the role of mediator in Theo and Danielle Silverton’s divorce.

Sarah is best known for playing the role of Bev Dixon in Brookside until the show came to an end in 2003.

Since then, she went on to appear in shows such as Doctors, and Moving On.

Now, she’s heading to the Street as Danielle and Theo Silverton reach the end of their marriage.

A source said: “Sarah will be playing a mediator as part of Theo Silverton’s acrimonious divorce from wife Danielle.

“She’s filming now and will be seen on screen later this year.”

Theo and Danielle’s divorce in Coronation Street

Theo and Danielle are headed for divorce, with this being initially sparked after Danielle caught Theo and Todd together.

Since then, Theo’s daughter Millie has been doing everything she can to try to reunite her family and bring Theo back home after he moved out. She’s even lied about being pregnant and has tried to turn Todd and Theo against each other.

But, all her efforts failed to provide any success, with Danielle then telling Theo to remove his wedding ring before chucking it down a drain.

Now, with Theo trying to accept his identity and love for Todd, he’s looking to divorce his wife.

But, will it all be plain-sailing? Or, will Danielle set out to cause trouble for Theo until the very end?

