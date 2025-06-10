Millie lying about pregnancy to split up Todd and Theo, Coronation Street fans predict

Millie Silverton revealed her pregnancy to Todd Grimshaw in last night’s Coronation Street (Monday, June 9) but fans aren’t sure she was telling the truth.

The teen told her dad’s boyfriend Todd that she was six weeks pregnant and didn’t want to keep the baby.

Todd then went out to get her another pregnancy test to make sure she was definitely pregnant before telling Theo.

Millie confessed something big to Todd (Credit: ITV)

Millie Silverton’s pregnancy in Coronation Street

It’s no secret that Millie isn’t a fan of Todd Grimshaw, blaming him for breaking her family up.

Last night, Millie was on the phone, booking an appointment when Todd overheard her and sensed something was up.

Millie then admitted to him that she was pregnant after ‘hanging out’ with one of her neighbours. Todd then popped out to get Millie another pregnancy test to make sure.

But, when Todd returned, Theo was back at the house and blamed him for leaving Millie upset. Millie then told him that she thinks she’s pregnant, then making out that Todd had told her to keep it a secret from her dad.

Todd tried to defend himself, explaining that no such thing happened. But, realising that Millie needed his support, Theo decided to move out of the house and go back to his and Danielle Silverton’s home to be there for her.

Millie thinks she’s pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans predict Millie’s lying about pregnancy in revenge plot

Successfully luring Theo back home to their family, Millie’s pregnancy bombshell has led some fans to question whether she’s even telling the truth.

She decided to tell Theo about the suspected pregnancy before even taking another test, with fans now wondering whether she made the whole thing up in a bid to break Theo and Todd up.

One fan on X wrote: “What’s the betting that Millie isn’t actually pregnant? She’s just using it to get her dad back home?”

Another Coronation Street viewer commented: “Millie’s probably never been pregnant at all!”

A third wondered: “I don’t think Millie is really pregnant?”

A fourth person added: “I wonder if this ‘pregnancy’ is all part of Millie’s plan to try and split up Todd and Theo and to get her parents back together?”

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

