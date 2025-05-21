Coronation Street ‘casts’ Casualty star Richard Winsor as newcomer for Todd and Theo storyline

Coronation Street has reportedly cast former Casualty actor Richard Winsor to play a new part in Todd and Theo’s storyline.

Richard was last seen in Casualty eight years ago as his character Caleb Knight was killed off, but he’s now rejoining the soap world once more.

He’ll play the role of Noah Hedley on the cobbles, entering as someone from Theo’s past.

Richard played Caleb Knight on Casualty (Credit: BBC)

Coronation Street ‘casts’ Casualty star Richard Winsor as Noah Hedley

Richard was best known for playing the role of Cal in Casualty between 2014-2017. His character was sadly killed off after being stabbed by character Scott Ellisson.

He’s definitely no stranger to the soap world, having also appeared in Hollyoaks as Father Francis who had an affair with Carmel McQueen.

Now, The Sun has reported that the star is set to join the cast of Corrie as new character Noah Hedley – a friend of Billy Mayhew’s.

His first scenes will air later this month, with Theo recognising Noah as someone who was present as the conversion therapy sessions his parents used to force him to attend.

Theo Silverton then opens up to Todd about who Noah is, clearly shaken by Noah’s arrival onto the Street.

Theo’s struggling to accept who he really is (Credit: ITV)

Theo and Todd’s relationship in Coronation Street

Viewers of Coronation Street will know that Todd started up an affair with scaffolder Theo Silverton earlier this year.

However, he then found out that Theo had a wife – Danielle, and two children. When Danielle caught Theo and Todd together, she was livid. And, so were Theo’s kids.

Theo’s daughter Millie even went as far as to vandalise one of the hearses at Todd’s work in an act of revenge.

Theo’s been struggling to accept who he really is, after years of hiding his sexuality from his religious family, and wife and kids.

But, what impact will Noah’s presence in Weatherfield have on his journey to self-acceptance?

