Coronation Street fans ‘shocked’ as they work out where Debbie really lives

Debbie Webster has been an iconic character in Coronation Street for years. But viewers are shocked to discover where she really lives.

When Coronation Street announced that Debbie would be taking on a heartbreaking dementia storyline, fans were gutted that we would be saying goodbye to her eventually.

Debbie spends most of her time at the Chariot Square Hotel – which she runs. She actually is there so much that fans were convinced that’s where she lived.

Debbie is taking part in a heartbreaking storyline (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Debbie storyline

The hotel has become an iconic set in recent years, first on our screens in 2018. Debbie became the owner in 2021 and has continued to make it a success.

Following Debbie’s diagnosis, she decided to keep it a secret from her loved ones – except for her brother Carl. And in ensuring it stayed hidden, Debbie called things off with Ronnie.

The pair had just gotten engaged but Debbie claimed that she didn’t love him anymore, leaving him heartbroken.

Ronnie has been left confused over Debbie’s random change of heart regarding their romance, trying to work out what caused it. And amid the drama, fans realised that Debbie doesn’t actually live in the hotel.

Taking to social media, one fan asked: “Just wondering where does Debbie actually live?”

Fans debated it in the comments, coming to the conclusion that Debbie and Ronnie both lived together in an unseen flat.

Debbie and Ronnie have had an unseen flat for years (Credit: ITV)

Fans shocked over living situation

A fan responded: “I thought the same thing when I watched yesterday’s episode. I think she and Ronnie have a flat.”

“Debbie and Ronnie live together?? Why have we never seen their place?” a shocked viewer queried.

Another was able to provide a bit more detail on Debbie’s living situation.

They said: Debbie and Ronnie moved in together back in 2023. But maybe she is staying at the hotel now that they broke up.”

Sets are ever-changing and new ones are constantly being added, so fans are shocked that Coronation Street has never made a place for Debbie.

With the revelation that we have never seen Debbie’s home, it leaves the question of just how many unseen sets are there on Coronation Street? And will we ever get to see them?

