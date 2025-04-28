Coronation Street follow-up: Are Debbie and Ronnie over for good?

Tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, April 28) saw Debbie Webster call time on her engagement to Ronnie. After a visit to the hospital, she was given a diagnosis of vascular dementia, sending her whole world spinning into chaos.

As she sat with brother Carl, Debbie reeled in shock as the doctor told her she had dementia. Determined to keep her diagnosis a secret, she informed Carl that she wouldn’t be telling anyone – and set about contemplating her future. But what does this mean for her relationship?

Debbie learned she has dementia tonight (Credit: ITV)

Debbie dumped Ronnie on Coronation Street tonight

After a run-in with another dementia patient, Debbie was more scared than ever. This spelled bad news for Ronnie, who she kicked to the kerb as doubts about her future intensified.

Joined by Ronnie as she struggled with her diagnosis, Debbie was horrified to hear that he’d put in an offer on no.6. And, as he reeled in disbelief, she broke the news that she wanted to end their engagement.

Explaining that she’d not been able to get past the ‘doubts’ she had about their relationship, she made her excuses. Not believing her when she said it was down to her not being able to have children, she escalated – telling Ronnie that she didn’t love him.

As a devastated Ronnie left, Debbie removed her engagement ring and sat, breaking down in tears. But, as she confirmed to Carl at the end of tonight’s episode, she is definitely still very much in love. Is their relationship as over as it might seem?

Will Debbie stand by her decision? (Credit: ITV)

What happens next as Debbie ends things with Ronnie

Following Debbie’s diagnosis, Debbie is determined to keep things secret from Ronnie, Kevin and the rest of her loved-ones. However, she does feel guilty about suddenly ending things.

And, in Coronation Street spoilers for this week, she calls in to see him with his things. With Ronnie still heartbroken, she tries to reassure him that he’s done nothing wrong.

But will she come clean about her diagnosis?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

