EastEnders viewers predict George and Nicola hook-up

Fans of EastEnders have spotted what they think is a potential romance on the horizon as George Knight and Nicola Mitchell shared a drink on Thursday this week. This came as George sought somewhere new to drown his sorrows after being booted out of The Vic by Elaine.

Slinking over to Harry’s Barn, George found Nicola, who gave him some words of advice over his recent break-up. With George newly single following the collapse of his marriage, fans were quick to suggest that this new friendship might lead to something more.

George made a new friend (Credit: BBC)

George and Nicola bond over broken hearts and messy family life

This came as relations between George and Elaine hit a new low. Making it clear that George was no longer welcome in The Vic – and shouldn’t expect a financial ‘handout’ for his part in the pub, he was struggling to reach an agreement with his ex.

Elsewhere, Nicola remained unpopular at home, with Teddy and Harry still holding her lies – and the murder of Shireen – against her. At least she managed to make strides with Barney, who she shared a mother-son date with on Thursday.

As she and George swapped words later, it became clear they had much in common. Might their fledgling friendship lead to something more?

Nicola had some words of advice for George (Credit: BBC)

George and Nicola to hook up, EastEnders fans predict

As the scene aired, fans shared their thoughts on the pairing on social media. And many viewers agreed that this could lead to a romance between George and Nicola.

“Hmm. Methinks this is a chem test with Nicola and George,” wrote one fan.

“UMMM…? GEORGE AND NICOLA,” said another.

“omg george and nicola are gonna sleep together,” a third predicted.

“streets are saying nicola and george could have a thing this woman is always feeding us drama,” said another.

Is George already about to move on from Elaine?

