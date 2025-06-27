Is Gary Windass leaving Coronation Street? Mikey North’s future revealed after attack

Gary Windass is currently lying in a coma in Weatherfield General after being attacked, but is he leaving Coronation Street?

Maria and Liam are worried as to why Gary hasn’t yet returned home, but they have no idea that he’s in a critical condition in hospital.

But, will Gary die? Is Mikey North actually leaving the soap? We’ve explored the possibility…

Who attacked Gary? (Credit: ITV)

Gary Windass attacked in Coronation Street

Gary Windass was last seen packing his bags and telling Maria that he was off to stay at his mum’s for a bit.

Lou had tried to blackmail him over their kiss, with Gary deciding to get away from Weatherfield.

However, with Gary not returning home or contacting Maria and Liam, his family started to worry about him.

This evening’s episode (Friday, June 27), saw Maria receive a message from Gary’s number saying that he’d been home in a few days and was staying at a friend’s.

Meanwhile, Nina worried that she’d pushed someone while high on LSD and had left them for dead.

This scene then cut to Gary lying in a coma in the hospital… So, who sent the message from Gary’s phone? And, will Gary die?

Is Mikey sticking around on the cobbles? (Credit: ITV)

Mikey North’s future in Coronation Street explored

Spoilers reveal that Gary is in a critical condition, deteriorating in the hospital while in a coma. The soap will soon air scenes that will explain what led to Gary’s attack and most importantly… who attacked him.

It will also reveal the extreme lengths Gary’s attacker has gone to in a bid to cover their tracks, even changing his name and claiming to be his next of kin…

But, will Gary end up dead? There has been no official exit news to say that Mikey North is leaving the show, and he’s not said to be currently working on any other projects. But, Gary’s not out of the woods just yet so we’ll have to wait to see whether he pulls through.

