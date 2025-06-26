Coronation Street fans fear for Gary Windass’ life convinced Nina and Summer ‘left him to die’

Coronation Street fans fear that Gary Windass’ life might be in danger as Nina and Summer worry about someone’s safety.

On the night of Aadi’s party, Nina and Summer both got high on LSD and ended up distraught after witnessing something.

They then feared on Wednesday night (June 25) that they’d left someone for dead.

They left someone for dead (Credit: ITV)

Nina and Summer ‘leave someone for dead’ in Coronation Street

Nina and Summer attended Aadi Alahan’s party this week and took some LSD after Brody Michaelis brought it into Dev’s house.

The girls then got high while Aadi left his LSD in a cup unattended. When he returned, his LSD was gone.

Lauren Bolton has taken the LSD without knowing and left the party feeling unwell.

Aadi followed Lauren into the factory as she hallucinated Joel Deering. He then brought Lauren back home to Dev’s to sleep it off.

Meanwhile, Nina and Summer entered Roy’s Rolls in tears as they panicked over what they’d just witnessed.

Retracing their steps the next day, they saw no signs of a crime scene. But, they agreed that they must keep hush about what happened as they were certain they’d left someone for dead.

Is Gary hurt? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans fear for Gary Windass’ life

With Maria and Liam Connor also fearing for Gary Windass’ whereabouts this week, fans have now linked the two storylines together and have feared that Nina and Summer might’ve left Gary for dead.

With Gary also being revealed to be in a bad way in hospital in Coronation Street spoilers for next week, it is possible…

One Coronation Street fan on Reddit predicted: “They left Gary to die.”

Another wondered: “Is whatever Nina and Summer saw anything to do with the now missing Gary?”

A third said: “I reckon Nina & Summer are responsible for leaving Gary in hospital next week.”

A fourth shared: “Wait do we think it’s Gary, Summer and Nina hurt?”

A final person finished: “What a way to go though, Gary the mercenary/loanshark & murderer killed off by couple girlies off their face on LSD.”

