Coronation Street follow-up: 3 people Nina and Summer could’ve ‘left to die’ on the night of Aadi’s party

Nina and Summer panicked this evening (Wednesday, June 25) in Coronation Street that they’d left someone to die but it’s unclear who that is.

On the night of Aadi Alahan’s party, high Nina and Summer were distraught after witnessing something.

And now, after retracing their steps, they’re certain they left someone to die and now want answers as to who it was. Here are 3 top fan theories on who the person could’ve been.

Where is Gary? (Credit: ITV)

1. Gary

One possible victim is Gary Windass. Maria and Liam Connor both feared tonight that something had happened to Gary after he failed to return home or contact them.

Taking to X, one fan wondered if they saw something happen to Gary and that’s why he hasn’t returned home.

They wrote: “As Gary Windass mysteriously disappears and ends up in hospital, I think it may have something to do with that like they unintentionally attacked him or they have gotten involved or witnessed something that they really shouldn’t have.”

2. Hurt someone by mistake

Another suggestion is that they could’ve hallucinated a passerby or random person as someone else much like Lauren hallucinated Aadi as Joel.

Coronation Street characters Summer and Nina were high on LSD so it is possible that they hurt someone on accident.

One fan commented: “Remember they were both high and like Lauren, they’d been hallucinating etc so they could have easily and unintentionally hurt someone by mistake.”

Seb’s already made one appearance this year (Credit: ITV)

3. Imagining a person

Another suggestion is that the pair didn’t actually leave someone to die. Well, not a real person anyway.

It’s possible that they hallucinated someone who wasn’t ever actually there. Struggling to find any evidence of a crime scene when retracing their steps, was it all in their imagination?

One theory has suggested that they were hallucinating Seb… And this wouldn’t be the first time someone on the Street had visions of Seb Franklin this year, with Abi seeing him after Mason’s death.

The theory suggested: “Could it be a hallucination to do with Seb?”

