From Seb hallucination to Brody fall, top Coronation Street fan theories on what Summer and Nina saw

Yesterday’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, June 23) found Nina and Summer in a traumatised state after the catastrophic events of Aadi’s midsummer party. Looking to boost his image, Aadi threw a bash for himself and his pals – only for it to go terribly awry with Brody Michaelis and a vial of LSD.

After sending Brody packing, the youth had another run-in with Kit – leading Bernie to share the revelation that the copper’s his dad. Angry Brody may have had his world turned upside down, but worse was unfolding at the party…

Nina and Summer’s party high didn’t last long (Credit: ITV)

Summer and Nina traumatised as Aadi’s party went awry in Coronation Street

Elsewhere, Aadi shared his LSD out among himself, Nina and Summer – only for Lauren to intercept when he nipped off upstairs. As the drugs took effect, she suffered horrific visions of abuser Joel.

Lauren wasn’t the only one whose trip turned into a nightmare though – as the episode ended, Nina and Summer stumbled into the cafe, horrified by what they had just witnessed. But what did Nina and Summer see… or do?

Lauren accidentally took the missing LSD (Credit: ITV)

What did Nina and Summer see at the party – Coronation Street theories

1. Did Lauren die after her LSD trip?

Writing on social media, viewers shared their theories as to what had the traumatised teenagers so rattled. And one fan theory suggested that Lauren’s trip had taken an even worse turn than it seemed.

“I’m dying to know who Nina and Summer Spellman are so traumatised about or was they just tripping? Cos atm I’m thinking Lauren’s dead,” this fan wrote.

As the episode ended, Aadi seemed confident that Lauren would make a full recovery… but was this the case?

Some viewers are worried about Amy (Credit: ITV)

2. Corrie fans fear for ‘missing’ Amy

Over on Facebook, others wondered whether another partygoer might have died – or been killed – as the party took a turn. This spelled bad news for Amy, whose absence from this week’s spoilers had some viewers concerned.

“I think something happened with Amy because she’s not mentioned in spoilers for the rest of the week! Poor Amy!,” wrote one fan.

“Oh yeah! Maybe they left her for dead?,” said another.

“I thought this as well,” agreed a third.

Later this week, Maria reveals that Gary has gone missing (Credit: ITV)

3. Coronation Street spoilers reveal Gary ‘disappears’

The third suspect didn’t appear to be at Aadi’s party at all. Taking note of this week’s spoilers, some viewers connected the dots to Gary’s sudden and mysterious disappearance from Weatherfield.

“Lauren takes turn for the worse and Gary is probably the one that Nina and Summer see,” pointed out one fan on X.

“Lauren’s condition deteriorates and it’s for sure Gary, he’s missing starting Wednesday,” said another.

What’s happened to Gary?

4. Seb hallucinations

Another theory has suggested that Nina saw hallucinations of Seb similar to how Lauren saw hallucinations of Joel while high on LSD.

A fan on Reddit wrote: “Could it be a hallucination to do with Seb?”

But, does this explain what Summer saw too?

5. Brody related incident

A final theory is that the friends saw something to do with Brody. Some fans have suggested that Brody killed someone while others have wondered if Brody himself was injured.

One fan wrote: “I think it was to do with Brody. We know he was really upset when he left Kit’s and Kit, Bernie and Lou hadn’t seen him since (Lou just mentioned that he left her a lot of messages but hadn’t said she has seen him). As they were apparently his drugs, my guess is he had some more that he didn’t leave at the party and took them after leaving Kit’s and bumped in to Nina and Summer. All three of them were high and Brody ended up falling off a building and Nina and Summer legged it.”

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!