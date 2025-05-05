Coronation Street star Jacob Roberts teases Kit’s initial reaction as he realises Brody could be his son: ‘He’s not ready for a kid’

In the coming weeks, Kit will start to question whether Brody (supposedly Mick and Lou’s son) could actually be his.

But, if this is the case, it’s bound to be a struggle for Kit to adjust to as Jacob admits that Kit’s ‘not ready to be a dad.’

Brody could be Kit’s son (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Brody ‘revealed’ as Kit’s son

Viewers first met Brody in the STC, soon making friends with Dylan. But, he then showed his true colours by threatening Sean and Dylan, demanding that Sean gave him a burner phone.

When Sean didn’t succeed in the arrangement, Brody then got his mates to teach Dylan a lesson. And, Mick did the same for Sean by attacking him on the outside.

Brody is Mick and Lou’s son, but recent reports suggest that Kit is about to find out that Brody is actually his biological son.

A source told The Sun: “It’s going to be a big shock when Brody is revealed to be Mick and Lou’s son but it’s clear the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

They then added: “But there’s going to be a massive twist that reveals Brody isn’t Mick’s son – he’s really Kit Green’s.

“It’s going to be explosive as Kit discovers the truth and finds out he’s had a kid for years.”

It’s a lot for Kit to process (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Jacob Roberts opens up on Kit and Brody ‘twist’

While Coronation Street is yet to confirm whether Brody is actually Kit’s son, Kit will soon starting wondering whether he could be.

Actor Jacob Roberts teased Kit’s initial reaction to questioning Brody’s paternity, speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media.

He teased: “Kit obviously knows that Brody’s just come out of the STC. And, I don’t think you can change a lad. I think the damage has already been done. So, if he is his, it’s going to be a shock to him.

“Although, I don’t think he thinks anything will change. He thinks Mick’s his dad, I’ve got nothing to do with this kid even if it is his blood.

“He’s not ready for a kid, he’s not ready for a baby, so how can he be ready for a 16 year old lad who has already learnt off his dad Mick?”

But, will Brody turn out to be Kit’s? And, what will this mean for Lou and Mick… and Kit going forward?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.