Soon in Coronation Street, a huge twist is reportedly set to air in which STC kid Brody will be revealed as Kit and Lou’s son.

Couple Mick and Lou Michaelis have been deemed the ‘nightmare neighbours’ for Gemma and Chesney. And, they have a past connected to Detective Kit Green.

And, it seems that Lou actually shares a son with Kit – and we’ve met him already!

Lou has a son with Kit – not Mick (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Kit and Lou’s have a son

Couple Mick and Lou arrived on the cobbles earlier this year, moving into the house at the back of Gemma and Chesney’s.

So far, Mick’s been clashing with just about everyone. And, Chesney’s only just found out that he was the guy taunting him in the silver van.

Reports now suggest that both characters – Mick and Lou – will be exiting the soap this summer, with their stay only being brief.

Before their exit though, it will be revealed that Kit and Lou actually share a son together. With this son being Brody – the kid giving Dylan a hard time in the STC.

Brody recently mentioned to Dylan that his parents had just moved to Weatherfield, with fans suspecting that he was related to Mick and Lou. And, they’re partially right.

A source told The Sun: “It’s going to be a big shock when Brody is revealed to be Mick and Lou’s son but it’s clear the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.”

They then added: “But there’s going to be a massive twist that reveals Brody isn’t Mick’s son – he’s really Kit Green’s.

“It’s going to be explosive as Kit discovers the truth and finds out he’s had a kid for years.”

Brody has been giving Dylan a hard time (Credit: ITV)

Brody’s treatment of Dylan in the STC

Brody was first introduced into the soap when Dylan entered the STC for possessing a knife, with Brody soon befriending him.

However, it was then made clear that Brody was trouble. He asked Dylan’s dad Sean to bring him a burner phone into the STC. If he didn’t, he’d make sure to make Dylan’s time inside a living Hell.

Sean then planted a phone into Daniel’s workbag, with Dylan attempting to retrieve it. But, the plan failed and soon Brody recruited some other lads to teach Dylan a lesson.

But, how will Kit react when he finds out that he has a son – and one who has broken the law? And, how will this all lead up to Mick and Lou’s exit?

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as dementia fears spark for Debbie

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!