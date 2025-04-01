Coronation Street star Farrel Hegarty to exit with on-screen husband Mick as Lou leaves the soap

Coronation Street star Farrel Hegarty is leaving the soap when new neighbours from hell Mick and Lou Michaelis exit Weatherfield later this year, The Sun has reported.

Farrel and co-star Joe Layton joined earlier this year as Chesney and Gemma’s rough-and-ready new neighbours, quickly clashing with their fellow residents. In addition to their neighbours, they also annoyed viewers, especially where Mick’s unsavoury behaviour was concerned.

However, they won’t be sticking around as long as one might have expected. The news originally broke last week that Joe will be leaving the soap later this year. And his screen wife won’t be far behind, with reports emerging that Farrel will also be leaving.

But why are Mick and Lou leaving Corrie?

Mick and Lou leaving together as Farrel Hegarty exits Coronation Street

A source told The Sun: “She will be leaving the soap alongside Joe. They were bought on as a couple and will leave as such. Fans were hoping they would be around for a while but there are no plans to keep them on longer than first intended.”

Meanwhile, a spokesperson told the tabloid: “Mick and Lou were brought into the show to cause chaos on the cobbles in the build up to a major storyline in the summer and they are already making their presence felt.

“Joe and Farrell were contracted for a specific length of time – some characters come in for a long time and some like Mick and Lou are brought to pass through and leave a trail of destruction behind them.

“Both actors are still filming with the show and will be on screen until the summer.”

Coronation Street fans left confused following Mick and Lou exit news

As the announcement dropped, fans took to social media to share their bewilderment. And many wondered what had been the point of the characters in the first place.

“Bringing in two new characters in Mick and Lou and axing them both after such a short time makes no sense to me. It made sense to me that Mick was leaving which would leave Lou to in my opinion turn into a very fun character. Getting rid of them both so soon though is odd,” wrote one fan.

“Doubt Mick & Lou were meant to leave Corrie so fast. Pointless introducing them, but bet they’re out since they went down SO badly,” said another.

“The mystery of what’s gone on with Lou and Mick behind the scenes is way more compelling to me than any of the actual plot lines on Corrie at the mo. I need answers!” said a third, over on Reddit.

“Very weird,” summed up another.

