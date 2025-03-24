Coronation Street and Mick Michaelis star Joe Layton ‘set to leave’ soap just months after joining

Coronation Street star Joe Layton is reportedly set to leave the soap only months after joining as new neighbour Mick Michaelis. The actor joined in February this year, along with Farrel Hegarty, who plays Mick’s wife, Lou.

The pair moved onto Mawdsley Street, into a house behind Gemma and Chesney’s home. Mick wasted no time in annoying his new neighbours (technically he’d already started months prior, being the driver of the van which harassed Chesney for weeks), upsetting George with his loud music.

However, his time on the soap may be brief – with reports emerging that Mick will be leaving the soap in upcoming weeks.

Mick and Lou joined the soap last month (Credit: ITV)

Joe Layton leaving Coronation Street as Mick Michaelis’s exit looms

A source has revealed to The Sun that Joe Layton will film his final scenes on the soap next month.

The tabloid’s insider revealed: “There was a lot excitement when Joe joined the soap as Mick, but his time is going to very short and sweet.”

They continued: “He’s already caused a real stir and his exit over the summer is going to be great telly. He only ever signed a fixed date contract, but fans were really hoping he would be kept on.”

Mick’s behaviour grossed viewers out (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans slam ‘vile’ Mick as he targets Daisy

However, not all viewers have warmed to Mick. Indeed, scenes earlier this month left fans unsettled by Mick’s behaviour toward Daisy Midgeley.

As she grieved the loss of her baby, Mick was all ears, and appeared sympathetic. However, he then began flirting with her, leading to Daisy attempting to reject his advances.

However, Mick didn’t like this, and attempted to stop Daisy from leaving. Daniel’s arrival stopped Mick before he could harass Daisy any further, but the damage was done, and fans were quick to condemn his predatory behaviour.

“Mick creeps me out. Flirting with another woman with your wife in the same pub. Cringe! Daisy, stay away from him!!!” commented one fan.

Elsewhere, others branded him ‘gross’ and ‘vile,’ while another feared that the soap might be headed for a ‘sex pest villain’ story with Mick.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

