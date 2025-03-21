When is Daisy Midgeley leaving Coronation Street? Exit date ‘confirmed’ as Charlotte Jordan wraps up filming

When is Daisy Midgeley leaving Coronation Street? – Well, we have answers as Charlotte Jordan reportedly wraps up filming on the soap.

Earlier this year it was announced that actress Charlotte Jordan had made the decision to leave the cobbles after five years.

But, now, the date of her exit has been ‘revealed.’ So, when is it?

Charlotte is leaving the role (Credit: ITV)

Charlotte Jordan to leave Coronation Street as Daisy Midgeley

In January, reports revealed that Charlotte Jordan had decided to leave Coronation Street later this year.

We now know that Daisy’s mum Christina Boyd – played by Amy Robbins – looks set to return as part of her exit storyline.

Charlotte has played the role of Daisy since 2020 and has been involved in multiple major storylines including Daisy’s stalker hell and acid attack storyline, and more recently the loss of her unborn baby in a hit and run.

On leaving the role, Charlotte told The Sun: “My time at Coronation Street is something I’ll always cherish.

“After a brilliant four years for Daisy, it’s time for me to start a new chapter and explore other opportunities.”

Fans only have a couple of months left with Daisy on their screens (Credit: ITV)

When is Daisy Midgeley leaving Coronation Street: Exit day ‘revealed’

It has now been reported that Charlotte Jordan has already finished filming her final scenes in Weatherfield.

She’s said to have had a ‘lowkey’ leaving party, with Daisy’s final scenes airing rather soon.

A source told The Sun: “Charlotte wrapped her time on the cobbles and had a leaving party recently.”

Coronation Street usually films around six weeks in advance of scenes being aired on screen. However, Coronation Street are said to currently be a little ahead with content at the moment, meaning that Charlotte’s final scenes as Daisy can be expected to air around the end of April-May.

The star is not quite cutting ties with the soap yet though, with Charlotte preparing to head off to Canada with co-star Sally Ann Matthews to do several live shows there for fans before she embraces ‘new opportunities.’

Read more: Coronation Street: When is Dee-Dee’s baby due? All we know

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!