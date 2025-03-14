Coronation Street: When is Dee-Dee’s baby due? We have answers

In Coronation Street, Dee-Dee has reappeared on screen heavily pregnant after some time off screen, but when is her baby due?
Viewers will know that Dee-Dee is pregnant with Joel Deering’s baby, having plans to give her baby away when it’s eventually born.
But, with Dee-Dee now sporting a large baby bump, is her baby’s birth just around the corner? We have answers.
Coronation Street: Dee-Dee’s pregnancy
A flashback to the night of Joel Deering’s death revealed that Dee-Dee had broke her celibacy and had slept with Joel.
With Joel then being killed by Lauren, Dee-Dee then found out that she was pregnant with his baby.
Initially planning on a termination of her pregnancy, Dee-Dee was convinced to go through with the pregnancy so that her baby could be baby Frankie’s donor.
Since then, Dee-Dee hasn’t been seen on screen as much over recent months but has now re-appeared with a rather large baby bump.
Tonight (Friday, March 14), Ed wondered if Dee-Dee was making the right decision in planning to have her baby adopted. Dee-Dee assured him that she was…
Coronation Street: When is Dee-Dee’s baby due?
Dee-Dee revealed that she had broken the celibacy and slept with Joel in a flashback last year. She was seen holding a crowbar and blaming Joel for preying on her when she was at her lowest.
She’d come home from seeing a sick Paul and ended up sleeping with Joel, full of emotions.
After Joel’s death, Dee-Dee took a pregnancy test and found out that she was expecting.
Joel died on September 27th, and Dee-Dee had obviously already slept with him by this point.
Dee-Dee had last visited Paul on screen several weeks before that, with Paul dying at the start of September.
By this logic, Dee-Dee is now around 7-8 months pregnant, meaning that her due-date could either be in April or May. This means that she doesn’t have long left of her pregnancy until her baby’s birth!
Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.
