Coronation Street: When is Dee-Dee’s baby due? We have answers

In Coronation Street, Dee-Dee has reappeared on screen heavily pregnant after some time off screen, but when is her baby due?

Viewers will know that Dee-Dee is pregnant with Joel Deering’s baby, having plans to give her baby away when it’s eventually born.

But, with Dee-Dee now sporting a large baby bump, is her baby’s birth just around the corner? We have answers.

Dee-Dee is heavily pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Dee-Dee’s pregnancy

A flashback to the night of Joel Deering’s death revealed that Dee-Dee had broke her celibacy and had slept with Joel.

With Joel then being killed by Lauren, Dee-Dee then found out that she was pregnant with his baby.

Initially planning on a termination of her pregnancy, Dee-Dee was convinced to go through with the pregnancy so that her baby could be baby Frankie’s donor.

Since then, Dee-Dee hasn’t been seen on screen as much over recent months but has now re-appeared with a rather large baby bump.

Tonight (Friday, March 14), Ed wondered if Dee-Dee was making the right decision in planning to have her baby adopted. Dee-Dee assured him that she was…

Dee-Dee hasn’t got long left to go (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: When is Dee-Dee’s baby due?

Dee-Dee revealed that she had broken the celibacy and slept with Joel in a flashback last year. She was seen holding a crowbar and blaming Joel for preying on her when she was at her lowest.

She’d come home from seeing a sick Paul and ended up sleeping with Joel, full of emotions.

After Joel’s death, Dee-Dee took a pregnancy test and found out that she was expecting.

Joel died on September 27th, and Dee-Dee had obviously already slept with him by this point.

Dee-Dee had last visited Paul on screen several weeks before that, with Paul dying at the start of September.

By this logic, Dee-Dee is now around 7-8 months pregnant, meaning that her due-date could either be in April or May. This means that she doesn’t have long left of her pregnancy until her baby’s birth!

