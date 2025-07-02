EastEnders not on tonight in huge schedule change – here’s when you can next catch it

EastEnders has already aired all four of its episodes this week and is therefore not on tonight (Wednesday, July 2) in a schedule change.

The most recent episode saw Bernie Taylor and Felix Baker leave Walford for pastures new.

But, the aftermath of their exits won’t be revealed until next week.

No new episode today (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders not on tonight in fresh schedule change

This week, EastEnders aired two episodes on Monday night (June 30) and Tuesday night (July 1), meaning that the usual weekly four episode quota has been fulfilled just two days into the week.

This also means though that EastEnders won’t air this evening. This is due to Match of the Day live airing on BBC One from 7pm as Switzerland take on Norway, with a kick-off time of 8pm.

For the remainder of the week, EastEnders will also fail to air on Thursday (July 3) and Friday (July 4). This is due to Wimbledon 2025 match coverage taking over the BBC main channel throughout the day.

The next new episode of the BBC soap will now air on Wednesday (July 9), with a double-bill airing from 8pm-9pm.

These episodes will also be made available on BBC iPlayer from 6am on the morning of their release.

Ravi needs Nicola’s help (Credit: BBC)

What to expect from next week’s EastEnders

Next week, Ravi Gulati and Suki try to save their businesses after Bernie’s departure from Walford. Ravi then turns to Nicola and asks her for a drug contact…

And, it isn’t long before Harry’s conjuring up lies about why Ravi’s car is in the garage.

Harry’s then taken aback to learn what Kojo has done…

Elsewhere, Lexi overhears Cindy Beale talking about Callum and Johnny’s kiss. But, this doesn’t stop Callum from spending the night with Johnny, although he does immediately feel guilty about his cheating.

In another area of the Square, Peter learns of Zack and Lauren’s kiss and gives Lauren the silent treatment.

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One

