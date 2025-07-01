Former Coronation Street star Melissa Johns has announced her pregnancy as she’s expecting her first child.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (Monday, June 30), Melissa and her partner Dan Hampton shared a joyous post to announce the news.

Making a video together on the beach, Melissa and Dan could be seen cradling a baby bump while loved-up.

Melissa’s expecting her first child (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street star Melissa Johns reveals pregnancy on social media

Coronation Street fans will recognise actress Melissa Johns for playing the role of Imogen Pascoe between 2017-2019. She was heavily involved in Kate and Rana’s love story, with Rana being jealous of Kate and Imogen’s relationship.

Six years after her last appearance on the cobbles, Melissa is looking forward to welcoming a baby into the world.

Yesterday, a video posted to Melissa’s Instagram page saw a mirror placed on some sand, with a baby bunny toy, baby boots and baby scan photos surrounding it.

In the mirror, the couple could be seen dancing and sharing a kiss before cradling the baby bump.

White writing on the mirror then said: ‘Baby H-J. 2025…’

Captioning the post, Melissa said: “Oh Baby. We made a wish and it came true… Baby H-J – we can’t wait to meet you. Forever grateful.”

The exciting news comes less than a year after Melissa and Dan got wed in October 2024.

Melissa played Imogen on the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Melissa Johns flooded with congratulations amid pregnancy news

Melissa’s followers have now flooded the star with messages of joy and congratulations upon hearing the news.

Actor and former Daz Spencer and Emmerdale star Mark Jordan shared: “Hooray.”

Mark’s wife Laura Norton who also plays Kerry Wyatt on Emmerdale commented: “Amazing news.”

Rana Habeeb actress Bhavna Limbachia also wrote: “Yay! Congratulations again guys. Can’t wait to have cuddles xx”

Other followers also rushed to share their love, with one writing: “Oh my [bleep]!!! My heart just flipped! Melissa what AMAZING news my lovely!! You guys are gonna make the most fun parents! Get ur feet up and enjoy.”

Another person added: “Awww HUGE congratulations Melissa to you & your husband!! You’re gonna be a brilliant Mum!”

