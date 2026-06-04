Sarah’s behaviour sets alarm bells ringing in Coronation Street as 4 clues link her to Theo’s death

In tonight’s Coronation Street (Thursday, June 4), Sarah Platt raised even more questions after abruptly leaving Bethany’s birthday meal the moment Theo’s murder was mentioned.

After realising she’d completely forgotten her daughter’s birthday, Sarah was desperate to make amends and encouraged Nick to pull together a last-minute celebration at the Bistro.

But despite wanting to make things right with Bethany, Sarah made a hasty exit as soon as the conversation turned to Theo. And with her recent behaviour continuing to attract attention, could she actually be hiding a shocking secret?

Sarah left the meal rather abruptly (Credit: ITV)

Bethany Platt’s birthday meal in Coronation Street

In Weatherfield today, Bethany headed to the salon to have her hair done by Maria ahead of her birthday celebrations.

She admitted she didn’t have much planned for the occasion and revealed that Sarah had forgotten all about it, only realising when Gail’s card arrived in the post.

Gary quickly jumped to Sarah’s defence, reminding the family that she’d recently suffered a head injury and deserved a bit of understanding.

Later, everyone gathered at the Bistro for the last-minute birthday meal organised by Nick. Bethany opened Sarah’s hastily bought present, although she appeared far more impressed with the gift she received from Jodie.

However, the atmosphere changed when Jodie mentioned Theo’s murder. Sarah immediately claimed she felt unwell and left the gathering to head home.

Back at the house, Kit filled Sarah in on the discovery of Todd’s phone in the skip at the builder’s yard. Sarah continued to defend Gary, but Kit remained convinced that Gary was responsible for Theo’s death.

With Sarah leaving so suddenly after Theo’s name was brought up, fans could be forgiven for wondering whether there’s more to her reaction than meets the eye. Here are four ‘clues’ that could point to Sarah being involved.

Sarah didn’t feel well tonight (Credit: ITV)

Sarah murdered Theo ‘clues’

1. Sharing a secret with Gary

Sarah and Gary are clearly keeping something under wraps, and whatever it is appears to be connected to the night Theo died.

Maria has already noticed that Gary has been acting strangely, while fans have questioned whether he and Sarah could be having an affair.

Jodie also overheard Sarah on the phone promising Gary that she’d ‘always be there’ for him. But what if their secret is something much bigger? Could Sarah have turned to Gary for help after Theo’s murder? Or were they involved together?

2. Acting suspicious every time a new suspect comes to light

Every time the investigation shifts towards a new suspect, Sarah seems unusually concerned.

Whether it’s George, Summer or Gary, she’s been quick to ask questions and defend those under suspicion.

It almost feels as though she knows they’re innocent. And if that’s the case, does she know exactly who is guilty?

3. Behaviour change at work

Before Theo’s death, Sarah was often seen as one of the more approachable bosses at Underworld.

Since the night of the murder though, her attitude has noticeably changed. She’s snapped at staff over the smallest issues and even did so on the anniversary of Craig’s death.

Carla has already noticed the difference and suggested Sarah take some time away from work. But is she struggling after her attack, or battling feelings of guilt?

4. Leaving the meal at the mention of Theo

Tonight’s scenes may have provided the biggest clue yet.

Sarah was so upset about forgetting Bethany’s birthday that she pushed for a meal to make up for it. Yet the second Theo’s murder became the topic of conversation, she walked away from the celebration.

That reaction certainly raised eyebrows.

Whether Sarah is simply hiding information about what happened that night or something far more serious remains to be seen. But if these clues continue to build, viewers may soon get some answers about her connection to Theo’s death.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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