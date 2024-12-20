Coronation Street: As Dee-Dee decides to put her unborn baby up for adoption, here’s what happens next

Coronation Street Dee-Dee Bailey has made a big baby decision – but what does this mean for Lauren and Frankie Bolton?

The soap favourite was left shocked last month when she found out she was pregnant with villainous Joel Deering’s child. And this week, Dee-Dee revealed she was planning to have an abortion.

However, during Friday’s episode (December 20), she ended up not going through with the termination.

Dee-Dee decided not to have a termination (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Dee-Dee pregnant with Joel’s baby

Things have been difficult for Dee-Dee in the past few months, following the end of her turbulent relationship with Joel and his death.

Pregnant with his child, Dee-Dee has been torn on what to do. To make things worse, Lauren Bolton’s baby Frankie – whose dad is also Joel – was hospitalised.

Diagnosed with aplastic anaemia, baby Frankie is now in need of a bone marrow transplant – and unfortunately, Lauren can’t be a donor due to her having hepatitis when she was a child.

Dee-Dee’s unborn child could save Frankie’s life (Credit: BBC)

Is Dee-Dee’s baby a match for Frankie?

Despite keeping her pregnancy a secret from Lauren, this week, Dee-Dee revealed the truth – and that she wanted an abortion.

An emotional Lauren demanded that Dee-Dee keeps the child as it’s Frankie’s half-sibling, meaning the child could be a suitable match for Frankie.

But Dee-Dee insisted she was having a termination.

Dee-Dee told Lauren the news (Credit: ITV)

Dee-Dee plans to put baby up for adoption

However, in Friday’s Coronation Street episode (December 20) Dee-Dee changed her mind about the termination, after visiting the abortion clinic. Dee-Dee later informed Lauren about her decision, telling her she “couldn’t go through with it.”

She explained: “Perhaps it’s my faith. This desperate hope that some good, any good, can come from all of this. And then there’s Frankie. Maybe we can help him, maybe we can’t, but I want to at least try.”

As for what can happen next, If Dee-Dee’s unborn child is not even a match for baby Frankie, what does this mean for Lauren and Frankie?

And could Dee-Dee end up changing her mind and want to keep the child? Or will someone on the cobbles adopt them?

