4 Coronation Street theories on what Michael finds on Carla’s laptop as spoilers get fans speculating

In Coronation Street spoilers, Michael is stunned by what he finds on Carla Connor‘s laptop leading fans to speculate.

It’s not yet known what could be the cause of Michael’s reaction to what he sees, but fans think they’ve ‘worked out’ what it could be.

Here are four top theories on just what could be on Carla’s laptop.

What will Michael find? (Credit: ITV)

1. Lisa’s files

One theory suggests that whatever Michael finds isn’t actually to do with Carla. Instead, it could be something Lisa Swain has been researching into while using her partner’s laptop.

The theory suggested: “Unless Lisa has borrowed her laptop somehow, we also remember she has loads of files at home in the bedroom. More likely if they’re not in a lock-up.”

With Lisa having physical files out on the table recently relating to late wife Becky, could she be taking a virtual approach to researching Becky’s death?

Coronation Street Carla laptop theories 2. Pub sale

We know that the pub is going up for sale, with prospective buyers recently having a look around the place.

Now one person on X has suggested that Carla has now sold the pub and has details on the new owner.

Listing a number of possible theories, the fan commented: “Everyone’s freaking out about Carla and the laptop and it’s probably just a purchase, she’s sold the pub or she’s put the factory as collateral for Number 6!”

Will Carla propose? (Credit: ITV)

3. Proposal

A theory that would likely be welcomed by many Swarla fans is that Carla could be doing some online shopping.

She could’ve bought Lisa an engagement ring and might be planning on proposing to her, despite rejecting her offer of marriage just months ago.

A viewer exclaimed: “[Bleep] Michael!!!! Seriously Carla! Got to be password protected from now on!! What could be on Carla’s laptop?? Engagement rings, venues, finance, future holidays.”

Coronation Street Carla theories 4. Factory deeds

A final idea is that Carla’s changed the factory deeds and has decided to leave her beloved Underworld to Betsy Swain when she eventually retires.

This would be a very big gesture, but could it happen?

“Paperwork for leaving the factory to Betsy to take over when she retires,” one fan commented.

