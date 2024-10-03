‘Get a grip!’: Here’s why Coronation Street Swarla backlash is ignorant and ill-informed

The atmosphere between Carla Connor and DS Lisa Swain on Coronation Street is set to turn electric next week as sparks fly for Swarla.

The Underworld owner and Weatherfield detective are about to share a tender moment. This could change the dynamic between them as Carla feel a spark, leaving her confused.

However, this potential romance has created some backlash from Corrie viewers. Here’s why this backlash is completely ignorant and ill-informed!

Coronation Street: Carla and Swain’s electric touch

Carla Connor and DS Lisa Swain have been building a really strong friendship with each other over the past few months. Starting off as firm enemies thanks to Swain arresting Roy for Lauren’s disappearance, things were eventually made right.

Both strong women, they’ve allowed themselves to be vulnerable in each other’s company, turning to each other for some support.

Next week though, after several wine meet ups, things are set to change for the pair. This comes as Swain sweeps in to save Carla during a terrifying moment.

After this, Carla and Swain share a tender moment with each other as a gentle touch from Carla causes her feelings to spin into confusion. She’s definitely felt a spark between herself and Lisa. But, has Lisa felt the same?

Soap receives backlash over Carla falling for a woman

Since finding out about Carla’s feelings for Lisa Swain, some Corrie fans have been less than impressed.

As Carla’s only dated men in the past, fans have made assumptions that she is ‘straight.’ But, as Lisa Swain once said: ‘Assumptions send you on the wrong paths.’

Some viewers have slammed writers for Carla’s sudden interest in women, suggesting that the storyline is ‘unrealistic’ as she hasn’t been with a woman before.

Get a grip, this idea is completely misinformed. It is completely believable that Carla would fall for a women without it being deemed ‘out of character.’

Remember Carla’s really close friendship with Michelle? Carchelle shippers certainly will, spotting chemistry between the pair all those years ago.

Back in 2010, Ali King teased to Digital Spy that Carla could fall for a woman one day, even hinting that she could fall for Michelle. Whilst nothing ever did happen between Carla and her bestie, the fact that Ali King herself hinted that Carla may not actually be ‘straight’ means that Swarla shouldn’t be a big shock 14 years later…

Love knows no gender boundaries

Carla’s dated men throughout her time on Coronation Street. But, that doesn’t mean that she’s never been attracted to a woman. It just means that she’s never acted on it.

And, even if she’s only just starting to recognise her feelings for a woman, this shouldn’t be dismissed. Anybody can question their sexuality and go on the journey to realising who they are at any age. This is not something you have to have figured out at a young age. Sometimes, it just takes one person to open your eyes up… and, in Carla’s case, this could be Lisa Swain.

In recent years, there have been many cases of celebrities and public figures who have shared their experiences of discovering their sexuality ‘later in life.’ Most recently, Agatha All Along star Sasheer Zamata revealed that she is a ‘late-in-life’ lesbian, in an interview with Them.

Feelings can take you by surprise, hence Carla’s initial confusion. But, this doesn’t mean that they’re any less valid than ones she’s previously experienced with the male gender.

Coronation Street Swarla: Lisa is exactly what Carla needs

Carla’s been through a lot in her life, with Peter leaving her on Boxing Day last year (2023).

She’s always deserved someone who understands her and will look out for her. And, Lisa Swain looks to be a promising match.

Both women are strong, confident people, who obviously really care about each other. Carla’s already in Lisa’s good books by employing Betsy, creating trust and gratitude to form in their friendship. The emotional connection formed through their vulnerable moments with each other has allowed Carla to get to know Lisa on a deeper level, falling for who she is inside first which is rather different to her previous romantic encounters.

As Ryan noted not too long ago, everyone deserves to be with someone ‘whose face lights up when they see [them], someone who makes [them] feel happy.’ With Carla always being drawn into Lisa Swain’s orbit, we’re pretty sure she matches this description. Carla’s smile hits different when she’s around the Weatherfield DS.

As Carla and Lisa are both women who love wine, David Rose’s analogy from Schitt’s Creek seems rather fitting. It may be a case of Carla ‘liking the wine and not the label.’ And, we can’t wait to see what’s next for Swarla as Carla embarks on this journey of self-discovery.

