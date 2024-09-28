‘Carla’s very much in the moment’: Coronation Street star Alison King reveals all as Carla’s relationship with DS Swain deepens

Coronation Street star Alison King has opened up on an upcoming tender moment between Carla and DS Swain as their relationship grows.

In upcoming scenes, Carla and Lisa will share a gentle touch which will cause sparks to fly, especially for Carla.

Alison King has now revealed all on this moment and what this means for Carla and Lisa going forward.

Sparks fly (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Carla and Lisa share tender moment

Carla and DS Lisa Swain’s friendship has been growing recently, with the pair turning to each other in their time of need. We’ve seen them drink red wine together… but what’s next?

Both being strong women, Carla has looked to Lisa for support following her split from Peter. Lisa’s also turned to Carla and has opened up to her about work and single-parent struggles.

With Carla being a divorcee after receiving her divorce letter from Peter, her emotions are all over the place as she also prepares to go to court for ABH.

Carla feels a spark (Credit: ITV)

After attending court for her plea hearing, the dad of the lad Carla knocked over follows her back to the factory. He then puts her in a dangerous situation.

Luckily, Lisa arrives to defend Carla. After this, the pair share a close moment…

A gentle touch then happens, which sends Carla into huge confusion. This happens as she thanks Lisa for being there for her in her hour of need.

The touch feels electric to Carla as she struggles to process what this could mean. She wonders if Lisa feels the same way too… But, does she?

Alison has shared her thoughts (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Alison King reveals all on Swarla relationship

Speaking about Carla’s feelings during this cosy moment, Alison King has revealed: “I think Carla’s still in shock and she’s very much in the moment. There is a real friendship growing between them and the fact that she’s come around to check on her really means something to Carla. I think because she’s taken Betsy on, there’s kind of kindred spirit forming.

“We’ve seen Lisa have a bad day and Carla being a shoulder to lean on. She’s got a lot of understanding about how difficult Betsy is, she’s just come out of a relationship herself so she understands some of the loss Lisa is feeling after Becky. It’s been a long time since Carla has had a female friend, somebody who’s actually leaning on her but is also a powerhouse in her own right.

Carla’s taken by surprise (Credit: ITV)

“Now Lisa is there for her, she’s leaning on Lisa for the first time and it’s becoming quite a confusing friendship. Lisa keeps appearing, she’s always there because of that link through Betsy, and there’s a bond growing between them that Carla can’t quite define.”

Alison also admitted: “I think every step of this friendship is taking her by surprise. The closeness between them for Carla comes from concern yet at times she can’t really put her finger on what this is.” But, will Carla open up to Lisa about how she feels? And does Lisa feel the same?

