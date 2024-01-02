Join the ED! Coronation Street WhatsApp channel – step-by-step guide to more Corrie news!

Calling all Coronation Street fans – ED! & Soap Daily publisher Digitalbox is launching a brand new WhatsApp channel devoted to all things Corrie.

Our specialist soap writers will be delivering the latest spoilers, reviews and fan theories straight to your phone.

So no need to go hunting for news from Weatherfield – it’ll be sent directly to your mobile in your WhatsApp!

It’s super easy to sign up – then you can sit back and receive your Corrie fix in the same way you get the latest gossip from your besties!

Just follow our guide below – and don’t forget to let all your cobbles-obsessed friends and family know too.

Step-by-step guide to join our Coronation Street WhatsApp channel

Follow the four steps in the graphic below – or the bullet-point text beneath it – and you’ll receive all of ED!’s latest Coronation Street news.

Click here for the ED! Coronation Street WhatsApp invite link

Read more: New Coronation Street spoilers every day!

Mobile users – Click here for the invite link; Desktop users – Scan the QR Code in box 1 the graphic above

Click here for the invite link; Scan the QR Code in box 1 the graphic above In WhatsApp on your mobile, click ‘Follow’ at the top right of the screen

Hit the bell at the top of the screen to allow notifications

Visit the updates tag within WhatsApp (bottom left of the screen) to keep up to date with our latest posts whenever you like

Struggling to set up? Send us a direct message to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and we’ll help you get started.

For even more spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily on Facebook too!