EastEnders star Heather Peace gives devastating cancer update as partner Ellie is also diagnosed with breast cancer

EastEnders and Eve Unwin star Heather Peace has given a devastating update into her breast cancer journey, as her partner also has the disease.

With Heather announcing her own battle with breast cancer just a month ago, she’s now shared the news that partner Ellie has also been diagnosed with the same illness.

Heather received a cancer diagnosis in October 2024 and went on to have a mastectomy.

Heather Peace diagnosed with breast cancer

In October last year, Heather received a breast cancer diagnosis after putting off going to the GP for a while once noticing a change to her nipple.

In November, Heather then had a mastectomy on her left breast, as well as reconstruction.

Last month, in June, Heather revealed her cancer fight by sharing a video of her wig fitting after starting to lose her hair as a result of chemotherapy.

Taking to Instagram, Heather shared the news that she’d ‘picked up her medal’ and ‘seen the finish line’ of her cancer journey.

The EastEnders star wrote: “Since then I’ve undergone surgery and recovery over the Christmas period and today my chemotherapy journey ended.

“I woke up this morning and it was like the end of the London Marathon; I’d turned onto The Mall and could see the giant clock & the finish line.

“To conclude – I’ve just picked up my medal.”

EastEnders star Heather Peace issues upsetting cancer update

Now, just around a month after announcing her own cancer journey, Heather has now shared the news that her partner Ellie Dickinson was also diagnosed with breast cancer a few months before she was herself.

With radiotherapy treatment about to begin, Heather told The Mirror: “Her breast cancer was a smaller, aggressive lump, so she had a lumpectomy and then radiotherapy.

“Of course then I come along with my 12 cm lump, absolutely ginormous, and mastectomy, chemotherapy, just about to go into radiotherapy.

“She’s like ‘Even that you have to do bigger.’ It’s like ‘Hold my beer.'”

Ellie and Heather have also praised their three children – Annie, Jessie and Lola – for how they have helped them get through such a difficult time.

