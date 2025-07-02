Coronation Street follow-up: As Kevin lies to Abi about his cancer results, Abi and Carl affair is ‘on the way’

In Coronation Street tonight (Wednesday, July 2), Kevin lied to Abi about his cancer results in a bid to get her to choose him over Carl.

Abi was led to believe that Kevin still needs to undergo further cancer treatment when in fact he had been given the all clear.

This comes after Kevin became suspicious of Abi and Carl. But, will his plan keep Abi Webster by his side?

Kevin Webster’s cancer lie in Coronation Street

Coronation Street viewers will know that earlier this year, Kevin Webster was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

His brother Carl then turned up in Weatherfield to support him on his cancer journey, while also being there for Debbie during her dementia diagnosis.

However, it was lust at first sight for Carl and Kevin’s wife Abi, and Carl’s been doing everything he can to try to get Abi to give into temptation.

This week, Kevin discovered a message from Carl on Abi’s phone asking ‘how can I get to know you better?’

Carl and Abi passed this off as a joke and some friendly banter but after realising that Abi tampered with a car at the garage just so she could get Carl out of the picture, Kevin was insecure and suspicious.

Receiving the all clear at the hospital, Kevin made out to Abi tonight that he still needed further cancer treatment.

However, Dr Gaddas then bumped into him and congratulated him on getting the all clear.

With Abi ‘making no promises’ to Carl that she’d ditch Kev after his cancer journey, Carl could tell she was tempted.

But, how long can Kev keep up the lie just so Abi stays with him?

Kevin’s efforts fail as Abi and Carl affair erupts

It seems that poor Kevin’s attempts to keep Abi by his side won’t prove to be successful.

Coming up in Coronation Street, Kevin admits to Tyrone that he lied to Abi about still having cancer. It means that it looks to only be a matter of time before the truth is exposed.

But, how will this affect his relationship with Abi? Well, The Sun has reported that Abi and Carl’s feelings for each other will turn into an affair. And, Abi’s already admitted to Carl that Kevin getting the all clear would be a ‘green light’ for them to give into temptation.

As to whether Kevin and Abi can get through this rocky patch and get back on track afterwards remains a mystery. But, the future isn’t looking too good for the couple as Abi switches from one Webster brother to the next.

