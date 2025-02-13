Coronation Street: As Kevin’s diagnosed with testicular cancer, Rosie and Sophie return explored

In Coronation Street, Kevin’s just been diagnosed with testicular cancer – but could his daughter’s Rosie and Sophie Webster now return?

Last night (Wednesday, February 12), Sally accompanied Kevin to the hospital where he received his test results.

She then told Kevin that she’d contact Rosie and Sophie… but, could the sisters return to the soap?

Kevin receives some difficult news (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Kevin’s cancer diagnosis

Yesterday on the cobbles, Kevin told Sally that he was off to the hospital to get his test results back. He didn’t want to bother Abi and would be going on his own.

Sally then insisted on going with him, sitting by his side when Kevin was told that he has testicular cancer and will need to have surgery.

Kevin then said that he would need to tell Rosie and Sophie in case the cancer gene was passed down to their future children. Sally then admitted that they didn’t need to know right now as she’d been asking them for the last ten years about having children and didn’t think it would be anytime soon.

She then told Kev that she would tell their daughters for him, with Kevin also mentioning that his brother Carl would need to be told too.

Are they on their way back to the cobbles? (Credit: ITV)

Could Rosie and Sophie Webster return to Coronation Street?

We know that Carl Webster has been reported to be entering the soap amid Kevin’s cancer battle. But, could Rosie and Sophie Webster also return?

Helen Flanagan’s Rosie Webster left Corrie in 2018, with Brooke Vincent’s Sophie Webster exiting the next year in 2019.

However, in November 2024, Helen Flanagan revealed that she’d love to return to the soap should she be asked. Speaking to The Sun, Helen teased: “I would absolutely love to go back to Coronation Street.

“I live now where I did growing up and I’ve moved around so much, you know, with my ex, football and stuff, so I’m back.

“But to be able to do Coronation Street, they would have to ask me back.”

However, as for Sophie, in May 2024, Brooke Vincent wasn’t as eager to come back at that moment in time, telling The Sun: “It’s been a massive part of my life and the people that I worked with are like a family.

“So although I’m not [talking about] a comeback, I don’t want them to ring and say: ‘We’re killing you off!’ either. That would be devastating!” However, things could’ve changed for Brooke almost ten months after this interview was held…

So, could Kevin’s storyline be the perfect opportunity for the soap to bring back much-loved characters Rosie and Sophie Webster?

