Coronation Street: Kevin Webster set for 2025 cancer diagnosis storyline

In Coronation Street, 2025 will see upset for Kevin Webster as he receives a testicular cancer diagnosis. But, what does this mean for him?

With his sister Debbie also reported for an upcoming dementia storyline that will ultimately lead to her death, it’s set to be a difficult year for the Websters.

Kevin’s diagnosis is also set to put a strain on his relationship with Abi.

Coronation Street: Kevin set for testicular cancer storyline

2025 is set to be a difficult year for Kevin Webster as he’s diagnosed with testicular cancer. This will cause tension within Kevin and Abi’s marriage.

Coronation Street producer Kate Brooks said: “As we go into the New Year, Kevin will discover that he’s got testicular cancer, which causes a massive strain on his relationship. Abi is a really strong character, but she’s going through her own turmoil at the same time.

“We want to tell this really truthfully. We’ve been working closely with Macmillan to make sure that we tell the story right. Ultimately, it’s about Kevin and Abi’s relationship and testing that relationship.”

Kate then continued: “Abi is going through her own situation as she struggles with the aftermath of a big event that happens in January. She loves Kevin and he loves her, but temptation comes Abi’s way.”

With it being a big year for the Websters, the show will also introduce Kevin and Debbie’s brother Carl onto the cobbles. But, what else will the family be faced with?

Debbie Webster dementia storyline

As well as Kevin’s health storyline, his sister Debbie will also face a struggle of her own. Whilst it’s unclear what the outcome of Kevin’s cancer storyline will be, Debbie looks set to be sadly killed off as reports suggest a dementia storyline for the much-loved character.

However, Debbie will be sticking around on our screens for a while longer, with it looking promising that she’ll still be with us into 2026.

But, will these different struggles make the Websters stronger as a family? Or, will it be too much for them and tear them apart?

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

