Coronation Street to ‘kill off’ Debbie Webster after 40 years

Coronation Street is reportedly killing off Debbie Webster after 40 years on the ITV soap, with her exit storyline starting in 2025.

Debbie first rocked up on the Street 40 years ago and has made quite the mark on the show.

But, now, The Metro has reported that Debbie’s final scenes will air over the coming years as she is killed off.

Debbie will die in the coming years (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street to kill off Debbie Webster

Making her entrance onto the cobbles 40 years ago in 1984, Debbie’s become quite the fan favourite. Making the Chariot Square Hotel a popular destination in Weatherfield, Debbie’s about to find herself at the centre of huge new storyline. Unfortunately, this is also set to be her last as she prepares to leave Kevin, Ronnie and her family behind.

A source told the Metro that Debbie is set to die, with her exit storyline starting in 2025. However, the storyline is set to be a lengthy one. Debbie could still be on screen to see in 2026.

The source shared: “It’s one of the show’s biggest storylines of the year, and a real chance for Sue to finally get her time in the spotlight – it will just be devastating for fans that it will effectively be her final storyline.

“It’s one of many major storylines new boss Kate Brooks has in the bag, and there will not be a dry eye in the house.

“There is no doubt in the Corrie family that she will give the performance of a lifetime and make Debbie’s exit one to remember for years.”

However, when The Metro approached Coronation Street for comment, they were unable to confirm anything on this ‘future storyline speculation.’

What will happen to Debbie? (Credit: ITV)

How could Debbie Webster die?

Debbie’s exit storyline looks set to be a lengthy one, battling with dementia.

In 2025, Debbie will receive a dementia diagnosis which will see her ultimately die as a result.

But, just how long left does she have on our screens? We better get those tissues ready.

