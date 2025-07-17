Coronation Street fans have shared their frustration after Kylie Platt was not remembered on the anniversary of her death.

Kylie, played by Paula Lane, died in July 2016 after being attacked by Shona’s son Clayton.

This week has seen Kylie’s daughter Lily come to the forefront after the character was recast. Fans feel there was ample opportunity for the new Lily to talk about her mum, and were annoyed that this didn’t happen.

Lily recast in Coronation Street

During Monday’s episode (14 July), a new face appeared on the Street. As the schoolgirl chatted to Ruby Dobbs, Sam Blakeman and Jake Windass, fans were left wondering who she was.

It was later revealed that the mystery girl was Lily Platt – the daughter of David and Kylie Platt. Previously played by Brooke Malonie, the role has now been recast, with Grace Ashcroft-Gardner now playing Lily.

The episode in question saw Lily take on a prominent role as she locked her cousin Sam out of the classroom during Mick Michaelis’s siege.

As a result of Lily’s actions, Sam has been struggling with memories of his mum’s death. Lily did not help matters when she revealed she’d locked him out of the classroom on purpose.

With Lily seemingly having a bigger role in the soap now, fans were expecting her to speak about her own mum, but it appears the anniversary of Kylie’s death was forgotten.

Fans annoyed as Coronation Street forgets Kylie Platt

Coronation Street fans took to social media to express their annoyance that the anniversary of Kylie’s death wasn’t acknowledged.

Nine years ago, while trying to protect her friend, Gemma Winter, Kylie was stabbed by Clayton Hibbs. She passed away in husband David’s arms.

One fan wrote on X: “Why didn’t David or Lily bring up the fact it’s also the 9th anniversary of Kylie especially whilst discussing/processing another violent attacker?”

Meanwhile, over on Reddit, fans reminisced over Kylie, with one fan writing: “9 years today since they killed this queen off,” alongside a photo of Paula Lane as Kylie Platt.

A third fan pointed out: “The new Lily looks very much like she could be Kylie’s daughter.”

While a fourth fan said Kylie was “one of the most missed characters of the show”.

