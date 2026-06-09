Coronation Street will not air at 8.30pm tonight, here’s why and when it’s back

The ITV soap Coronation Street will not be on air tonight (Tuesday, June 9), as another schedule change sees Weatherfield residents temporarily bumped from their usual slot.

It’s becoming a familiar story for soap fans, with football, rugby and other big special broadcasts regularly forcing ITV to shuffle its evening line-up. And once again, Corrie viewers are the ones left waiting as the broadcaster makes room for live sport.

Corrie isn’t on tonight (Credit: ITV)

What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street will not air tonight on Tuesday, June 9, due to live coverage of the Women’s European Qualifiers, with England taking on Ukraine on ITV from 7.30pm.

As a result, fans will have to wait just a little longer for their next trip to the cobbles. The soap will now return tomorrow, Wednesday, June 10, airing from 7.30pm to 8pm, straight after a half-hour episode of Emmerdale.

For those who prefer not to wait for the evening broadcast, the episode will also be available early on ITVX and YouTube from 7am.

Will’s tricked into meeting Megan (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street on Wednesday?

Drama continues to unfold in Weatherfield as Kit begins to question whether the right person has been charged over Theo’s murder. After spotting a series of secretive exchanges, his suspicions are well and truly reignited. At the same time, Maria struggles to keep her concerns about Gary under wraps, especially as Kit makes it clear he is keeping a close eye on him.

Elsewhere, Will is left stunned after being tricked into meeting Megan when he receives a message he believes is from an old friend. Meanwhile, over at the Platts’, the family gathers to celebrate Lily’s latest achievement in more heartwarming scenes.

Soap power hour in 2026

Back in October 2024, Coronation Street began releasing daily episodes from 7am on ITVX, giving fans far more flexibility over when they catch up with the drama.

The move quickly proved popular. Figures for the first quarter of 2025 showed ITVX hit a ‘record-breaking’ one billion streams in a single quarter for the first time ever. Between them, Coronation Street and Emmerdale racked up 124 million streams on the platform so far this year, with soap viewing up by 35 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Further changes followed in January 2026. After the huge Corriedale episode, Corrie moved away from its three-nights-a-week schedule and switched to airing every weekday in half-hour instalments.

Under ITV’s soap power hour format, Emmerdale kicks things off at 8pm, followed by Coronation Street at 8.30pm. Both soaps typically air Monday to Friday, with new episodes also dropping on ITVX every morning at 7am as usual.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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