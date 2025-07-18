Aadi’s Coronation Street exit story revealed? As he and Bernie commit insurance fraud he could be going down

Aadi Alahan made a massive mistake in tonight’s Coronation Street (Friday July 18) and it could cost him everything.

Has Corrie just revealed his exit storyline after it was revealed actor Adam Hussain is set to leave the soap?

Aadi told Bernie what had happened, but they agreed to keep it from Dev (Credit: ITV)

What happened in Coronation Street tonight?

Aadi was seen racing out of the shop screaming at a thief and the shop was left a mess. Apparently the guy had a wrench and smashed the place up demanding the money from the till and the safe.

Aadi told Asha he was worried sick Dev would think he’d let him down. He later told the police there was £6k in the safe as he hadn’t had chance to go to the bank.

Aadi waxed lyrical about how stupid he felt and then commented: “Thank God we’re insured,” which made Bernie’s eye flick in suspicion.

And she was right to be, because Brody later turned up to see Aadi and it was revealed it was him – and Aadi was in on it! But just as they were arguing about Aadi refusing to pay Brody, Bernie walked in on them and found out the truth.

Aadi soon confessed he’d done it for the insurance. He said he’d got the shop £6k in debt and needed the money to pay it off.

Bernie was furious Aadi had got Brody involved, but Aadi begged he was desperate. Bernie didn’t know what to do for the best, given she was now an accessory.

She finally agreed she would keep quiet – to protect them. But she was worried Aadi wouldn’t be able to lie well enough.

Just as she and Aadi were agreeing on their stories, Dev arrived home – will he find out what’s been going on while he was away?

Aadi is starting a romance with Lauren, but it can’t last if he’s leaving (Credit: ITV)

Adam Hussain to leave soap, according to reports

In April it was reported that Aadi actor Adam had quit the ITV soap after five years in the cast. The Sun claims that Adam decided to leave Coronation Street with his exit scenes as Aadi airing in the coming months.

A source told the publication: “He’s telling people he’s quit, not because he’s had enough of the show but his character hasn’t had any decent storylines for ages.

“He’s had loads of new opportunities coming his way so he already feels like he’s made the right decision.”

Adam is said to be embracing ‘new opportunities’ and is excited about the future although the decision to leave was a ‘difficult’ one.

Aadi has lied to the police (Credit: ITV)

How will Aadi Alahan leave Coronation Street?

Aadi hasn’t had a big storyline in quite a while, with his last main storyline being back in 2023. This was when he got into a relationship with older woman Courtney Vance.

Since then, he’s been in occasional scenes but hasn’t been given as much air time as other characters.

It is currently unclear on how Aadi will ultimately leave Coronation Street, but now this insurance fraud storyline has come up, the timing seems right for it to play into his exit.

Will he get caught out and go to prison for the crime? Or will he go on the run to avoid jail? And what will happen when Dev finds out?

