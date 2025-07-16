As Mick Michaelis goes back to prison in Coronation Street, here’s whether he’s gone for good

Mick Michaelis is back locked up behind bars in Coronation Street, but here’s whether his final scenes have aired.

Mick’s just disowned son Brody Michaelis over the phone tonight (Wednesday, July 16).

But, is this the last we’ll see of the Corrie killer, or is there more to come?

Mick Michaelis’ return to prison in Coronation Street

Recently in Coronation Street, killer Mick escaped from prison and planned on going on the run with his kids.

However, after tracking down Joanie, Mick knew that there was no winning. He’d just stabbed Kit Green, with Sally telling him that Joanie deserved a better chance at life than a father with blood on his hands.

Mick told Sally to look after his girls and then surrendered to the police on the factory roof.

This evening, Brody phoned up Mick in prison and told him he was going to move with the girls closer to his prison so that they could visit often.

Mick then said that Brody was no longer his son and had Kit in him, disowning him.

Here’s whether Mick has left Corrie for good

Viewers will know that Joe Layton’s role of Mick Michaelis was only a six month one, with Mick’s exit reported to be this summer.

This means that Mick’s exit is due to air around about now. With it looking extremely unlikely that he will be released from prison, it hasn’t been confirmed as to whether we’ll see him in any further prison scenes in the coming weeks.

Most of Mick’s ties to the soap have now been wrapped up though, with Lou currently locked up, him cutting off Brody, and giving Sally Metcalfe permission to look after the girls. So, tonight could be the last we see of the villain…

After his Coronation Street exit, Joe Layton will star in the stage play Lost Atoms which will tour this autumn.

