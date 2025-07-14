Coronation Street follow-up: As Kit is stabbed by Mick, here’s whether Jacob Roberts could exit soap

Kit Green was stabbed by villain Mick Michaelis this evening in Coronation Street (Monday, July 14) and was then rushed to hospital.

Kit had been confronting Mick on the balcony of Underworld before Mick grabbed a sharp object from out of his pocket and stabbed him.

The end of the episode then saw Bernie and Sarah watching Kit be taken to recus at the hospital.

Mick stabbed Kit (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Kit was stabbed by Mick

Tonight, Mick Michaelis broke out of prison. He was planning on meeting Brody and the girls and going on the run.

However, oblivious Sally took Joanie to her taster day at Weatherfield High and threw a spanner in the works.

Kit and Bernie realised that Brody had taken Shanice out of school and had also packed some bags, realising that he’d been planning on meeting Mick.

Seeing Sally on the factory roof, Kit called for back-up and headed inside Underworld to confront him.

On the factory balcony, Kit Green then tried to tackle Mick and told him that Brody had him to look out for him now. He was his biological father.

Mick couldn’t accept this and stabbed Kit, with Kit then being taken to hospital for life-saving surgery…

Kit needs life-saving surgery (Credit: ITV)

Here’s whether Jacob Roberts could be leaving Coronation Street

Next week’s Coronation Street spoilers reveal that Kit is taken in for life-saving surgery as Bernie and Gemma sit by his hospital bedside.

Bernie also fears for Brody as she’s yet to hear from him since the other night.

But, could Kit die at the hospital as a result of Mick’s stabbing? Will another name be added to Mick’s kill list?

Well, there has been no official confirmation that actor Jacob Roberts is due to leave the role of DC Kit Green, and the actor is not currently known to be working on any other projects which means it is likely that Kit will live to see another day.

But, this is soapland after all, so we shouldn’t breathe a sigh of relief just yet.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

