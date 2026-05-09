Charlie Brooks on her ‘life-changing’ decision amid battle with booze

Charlie Brooks once opened up about a “life-changing” decision she made amid her battle with booze.

The star, who is on Bridge of Lies tonight (Saturday, May 9), opened up in an interview back in 2021.

Charlie gave up drinking in 2020 (Credit: ITV)

Charlie Brooks’ life-changing decision amid booze battle

Speaking to Closer magazine five years ago, Charlie opened up about giving up alcohol.

“I quit drinking a year ago. It’s been life-changing. It’s one of the best things I’ve ever done,” she admitted.

“To begin with, I wasn’t sure. I’ve partied a lot and really enjoyed it. A glass of wine is never a glass of wine; it’s a bottle or three. I thought, ‘It’s time to change. I don’t want to do this anymore. I was so fed up with feeling [bleep], feeling like I was doing the same thing all the time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Brooks (@charlie_brooks_xx)

Charlie on going sober

Speaking to Fabulous magazine in the same year, she admitted giving up drinking had been a “wobbly road”.

“It’s been a wobbly road, because I love to drink! I’m very sociable,” she said.

“But it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. Drinking stopped being worth it for me. It made me eat [bleep] food and the hangovers were taking forever to recover from,” she then continued.

“Being sober means I feel awake now, like I’m listening and paying attention. And when opportunities present themselves, I’m not afraid to follow them and to be brave, because I believe in myself and I know that it’s all going to be OK. My confidence has come back in bucketloads,” she then added.

Charlie has been sober for six years (Credit: Splash News)

Charlie Brooks on missing that ‘wild side’

Taking to Instagram in 2024, Charlie opened up about her life post-giving up booze, admitting she does occasionally miss her “wild side”.

“Sometimes I miss that version of my wild…but my wild still shows up.. just in very different ways,” she said.

“It’s not a straightforward road, but nothing beats waking up sober on a Saturday morning or any other morning for that matter,” she then continued.

“Mornings will forever be my new nights out,” she then added.

Read more: Dancing On Ice star Charlie Brooks on romance rumours with EastEnders co-star, inventing sex toy and ex that lives above her

Catch Charlie on Bridge of Lies from 5.40pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer tonight (Saturday, May 9).

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