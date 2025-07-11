Coronation Street follow-up: As Mick teams up with Brody to save family, spoilers reveal Weatherfield is in danger next week as he breaks out of prison

This evening in Coronation Street (Friday, July 11), Brody phoned Mick in prison and informed him of Lou’s arrest.

Lou was arrested after Maria rumbled that she’d been the one to use Gary’s bank card and claim to be his ‘next of kin.’

And with Sally and Tim now looking after the girls, Brody turned to his dad to put a plan into action to reunite the family.

Brody informed his dad of Lou’s arrest (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Brody’s call to Mick in prison

Tonight on the cobbles, Maria received a phone call from Gary Windass at the salon and rushed to visit him at the hospital.

Gary then said that someone had been visiting him and claiming to be his ‘next of kin.’ They’d also given him the name of ‘Chesney.’

He’d written down the ‘next of kin’s’ phone number, and wondered if Maria recognised it. She then realised that it was Lou’s.

Back at the salon, Maria had David stall Lou as she returned and confronted her over the number. Lou made out that Summer and Nina had attacked Gary, planting Gary’s bank card in Summer’s bag.

But, after some digging, Maria realised that Lou Michaelis was the true culprit and had used Gary’s card at a local shop.

It wasn’t long before Lou was then arrested, with Sally and Tim looking after Shanice and Joanie.

Brody told Sally he was going to stay at his own home for the night, before calling up Mick on his burner phone in prison to inform him of Lou’s arrest.

Mick then started discussing a plan with him, telling him to be ready for tomorrow…

Mick’s ready to break out of prison (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Mick prison break danger

Coronation Street spoilers for next week reveal that Mick Michaelis escapes from prison and returns to the cobbles with one thing in mind – his kids.

Arriving at Weatherfield High, Mick’s looking for Joanie who is there on a taster day. However, he’s not impressed to discover Sally’s already picked her up and took her to Underworld for a tour.

Barging into Underworld, Mick’s followed by Kit Green. And, Kit’s soon left needing life-changing surgery at the hospital after confronting the villain.

But, will Mick successfully find his kids and go on the run with them? Or, will he be stopped?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

