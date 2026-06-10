I’m A Celebrity 2026 looks to have its first campmate lined up, if new reports are to be believed.

A familiar face from the noughties music scene is reportedly set to swap the stage for the jungle later this year, as the first name linked to the Australian series begins to emerge.

Su-Elise could be heading Down Under (Credit: Sunrise / YouTube)

Mis-Teeq star Su-Elise Nash tipped for I’m A Celebrity 2026 stint

According to The Sun, Su-Elise Nash is being lined up for a stint in the Australian jungle.

The singer, who shot to fame alongside Alesha Dixon and Sabrina Washington in girl group Mis-Teeq, is said to be the first celebrity connected to the new series heading Down Under this autumn.

The rumours come shortly after Mis-Teeq surprised fans with an appearance at the Capital Summer Ball.

Su-Elise herself nearly entered the jungle back in 2008, while bandmate Sabrina Washington went on to take part in 2009.

Now, 18 years on, it is claimed the timing could finally be right for Su-Elise to take on the challenge.

“Su was incredibly supportive of ­Sabrina’s jungle experience, and now she could get her own shot,” a source told the publication.

The rumours come after Mis-Teeq’s reunion (Credit: Splash News)

Su-Elise set for jungle stint

The source went on to add further context around early discussions.

“There have been early talks for her to be considered. The reunion has reminded everyone just how much love there still is for Mis-Teeq,” they claimed.

They also suggested ITV are keen to make the new series of I’m A Celebrity “must-watch TV”, with a “brilliant” mix of well known names.

The insider added that Su-Elise “has wanted to do I’m A Celebrity for a long time and the timing couldn’t be better”.

TV Guide has contacted ITV for comment.

Mis-Teeq split in 2005 (Credit: Splash News)

Su-Elise on the Mis-Teeq reunion

In September, Mis-Teeq are set to reunite for a special one-off performance at the OVO Wembley Arena.

Last month, the group also performed together for the first time in over 20 years during the Britain’s Got Talent final.

Speaking about the reunion, Su-Elise said: “It honestly feels surreal that 25 years later, people still connect so deeply with the music we made together. Looking back, I’m so proud that Mis-Teeq played a part in bringing UK Garage to the masses, and I don’t think any of us could have imagined the lasting impact our songs would continue to have.

“Wembley feels like the perfect place to celebrate that journey, the memories, and the fans who have stayed with us through every chapter. I can’t wait to be back on stage with my Mis-Teeq ladies and to see the look on my son’s little face when he watches his mummy step out and perform again for the first time in decades! It’s going to be a very special night indeed.”

If the jungle rumours are correct, Su-Elise could soon be swapping Wembley lights for life in the I’m A Celebrity camp, marking a major return to reality TV for the singer.

Read more: New I’m A Celebrity spin-off ‘to air next year’ as ‘fireworks’ expected ahead of shock new twist

I’m A Celebrity 2026 will air on ITV1 and ITVX later this year.

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