New I’m A Celebrity spin-off ‘to air next year’ as ‘fireworks’ expected ahead of shock new twist

A new I’m A Celebrity spin-off is set to launch next year, with a shock new twist, it has been reported.

The spin-off, which will be in a brand new location, is to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary in 2027.

Ant and Dec are set to front another I’m A Celebrity spin-off (Credit: ITV)

New I’m A Celebrity spin-off ‘to air next year’

2027 will see another I’m A Celebrity spin-off air on ITV, it has been reported.

The new series, which will air on the show’s 25th anniversary, is set to take place in Canada.

It will also see a major format shake-up that has been described as “explosive”.

Well-known faces will be paired up as they navigate the rugged Canadian terrain and tackle terrifying challenges.

ITV producers have reportedly approved the format, and it’ll air next year, hosted, as usual, by Ant and Dec.

The new series will take place in Canada (Credit: ITV)

‘Explosive’ new spin-off

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “This has all been very hush-hush, but everyone involved is really excited to get cracking with filming.

“The scenery will be stunning and the action explosive. Imagine the tension of two stars paired together, forced to eat, sleep, breathe and work together in constant near proximity,” they then continued.

“There will likely be fireworks, and already some pretty big names are in the mix to appear.”

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Adam won I’m A Celebrity South Africa (Credit: ITV)

Future of I’m A Celebrity South Africa revealed

News of the new I’m A Celebrity spin-off comes just weeks after the explosive all-stars live finale, which saw David Haye and Jimmy Bullard clash with Adam Thomas.

Days after the live finale aired, the future of the spin-off was revealed by ITV. Unfortunately, viewers are going to be disappointed.

According to The Sun, despite huge demand, the spin-off won’t be returning to screens for another three years.

The first series aired in 2023, with series two airing earlier this year. Now viewers will have to wait until 2029 for the next installment.

“The aim was never for it to be made or be on air in 2027, even though there may be an appetite for that right now,” a source told The Sun.

“The aim was to deliver something as a special show that was on from time to time, not an annual revisit like the main I’m A Celebrity show.”

Read more: Jimmy Bullard defended by I’m A Celebrity 2014 co-star Jake Quickenden after footballer was previously accused of bullying him

I’m A Celebrity will return to ITV1 and ITVX later this year.

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